Severe air pollution in Delhi as AQI hits 442; toxic haze blankets city

The air quality in the national capital worsened significantly on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 442, placing it in the “severe plus” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick layer of toxic haze blanketed the city, marking the worst air pollution levels in nearly a month. The last time the AQI exceeded this level was on November 19, when it reached 460.

The air quality is expected to remain in the severe range on Thursday. However, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog over the next three days. On Tuesday morning, Delhi experienced moderate fog, with visibility dropping to 350 metres at Safdarjung, the city’s main weather station.

Delhi weather today

On December 18, 2024, Delhi is experiencing a temperature of 17.25 degrees celsius. The forecast predicts a minimum temperature of 8.05 degrees celsius and a maximum of 22.42 degrees celsius for the day. The relative humidity stands at 33 per cent, with winds blowing at a speed of 33 km/h. The sun rose at 7:08 AM and set at 5:27 PM.

Looking ahead to Thursday, December 19, 2024, the city is expected to have a low of 14.56 degrees celsius and a high of 22.7 degrees celsius, with humidity dropping to 18 per cent.

Today, partly cloudy skies are anticipated, so plan your activities accordingly. Enjoy the sunshine, and if you’re stepping out, don’t forget to carry sunscreen and sunglasses to make the most of the pleasant weather.

Why Grap Stage IV was reimposed

On Monday, with air quality hovering above the 300 mark, Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) was enforced due to “highly unfavourable meteorological conditions,” such as calm winds and an exceptionally low mixing height. However, by 4 PM, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI had climbed to 379, and by 10 PM, it had crossed the severe threshold of 400, triggering the reimposition of Stage IV restrictions.

Restrictions under Grap Stage IV

• Truck Entry Ban: The entry of trucks into Delhi is strictly prohibited.

• Construction and Demolition Ban: All construction and demolition activities, including linear public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, and pipelines, are halted.

• School Closures: Classes for grades VI–IX and XI may be suspended to minimise exposure for students.

• Workforce Adjustments: Offices across public, municipal, and private sectors are required to operate at 50 per cent capacity, with the remaining staff working remotely.

• Additional Restrictions: State governments may introduce further curbs, such as closing colleges, shutting non-essential businesses, or implementing odd-even vehicle usage rules based on registration numbers.

• Health Advisory: Individuals with respiratory, cardiovascular, or chronic illnesses are advised to avoid outdoor activities. Children and the elderly should stay indoors to minimise health risks.