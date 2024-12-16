Delhi-NCR shivers at 4.5 degrees Celsius; AQI slips to 'very poor' levels

Residents of Delhi-NCR experienced another cold morning on Monday as the minimum temperature fell below 5 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. However, some areas reported even lower temperatures, with Pusa recording 3.5 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar registering 4 degrees Celsius. Najafgarh was slightly warmer, with a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

This cold snap followed a similar trend from December 15, when the region recorded a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions expected to intensify

The IMD predicts that the cold wave may strengthen in the coming days, with shallow fog expected across various parts of Delhi-NCR. Calm winds and high humidity are contributing factors to these conditions.

A cold wave in plains areas is officially declared when the minimum temperature drops to 4 degrees Celsius or below, or when there is a decline of 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius from the normal average. Northern states like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh are also under cold wave warnings.

Air quality worsens amid low temperatures

More From This Section

As the biting cold persists, air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated further. On Monday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 355 at 10 am, categorised as “very poor,” according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Sunday evening, the AQI had already slipped into the “very poor” category, rising to 307 from 294 earlier that day, which was at the higher end of the “poor” range. Low wind speeds and unfavourable weather conditions are causing an increase in pollution levels.

The CPCB categorises AQI levels as follows: “good” (0-50), “satisfactory” (51-100), “moderate” (101-200), “poor” (201-300), “very poor” (301-400), and “severe” (above 400).

With cold wave conditions and worsening air quality, residents are advised to stay warm and limit outdoor activities to protect their health.