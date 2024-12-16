Education dept orders Delhi schools to hold classes upto V in hybrid mode

In view of the implementation of restrictive measures under GRAP III, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday directed all school administrations to conduct classes for students up to Class V in hybrid mode.

In a circular, the DoE stated, "All heads of government, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes for students up to Class V in a 'hybrid mode,' wherever online learning is feasible, with immediate effect until further orders." The Delhi's air quality deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 379 on Monday, placing it in the "very poor" category. This marks a sharp rise from Sunday's reading of 294 in the "poor" category.

Under Stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan measures, restrictions now include a ban on petrol vehicles that do not meet BS-III emission standards and diesel vehicles that fail to comply with BS-IV norms from entering the city.

Previously, all schools in the national capital switched to hybrid mode on November 25, with in-person classes resuming on December 5.