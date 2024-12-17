Delhi is breathing 'severe plus' air quality again, Grap-IV reimposed

The national capital’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘severe plus’ category on Tuesday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) surging to 424 at 8 am, up from 348 on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reimposed Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Delhi’s AQI across key areas

At 8 am on Tuesday, the following AQI levels were recorded across key locations in Delhi:

• ITO: 438

• Major Dhyan Chand Stadium: 431

• Patparganj: 450

• Mandir Marg: 419

• Anand Vihar: 469

• Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 415

Areas like Lodhi Road and IHBAS Dilshad Garden, however, reported “very poor” air quality, with AQI levels of 372 and 326, respectively.

Why Grap Stage IV was reimposed

On Monday, when the air quality hovered above the 300 mark, Stage III of Grap was implemented due to “highly unfavourable meteorological conditions, including calm winds and a very low mixing height.” However, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI rose to 379 at 4 pm and breached the 400 threshold by 10 pm.

The CAQM held an emergency meeting and stated:

“Given the sharp rise in Delhi’s AQI caused by highly unfavourable meteorological conditions and stagnant wind patterns, the Sub-Committee on Grap has decided to impose Stage IV (‘Severe plus’) measures across the NCR with immediate effect.”

Restrictions under Grap Stage IV

1. Ban on truck entry: Entry of trucks into Delhi is prohibited.

2. Construction halt: All construction and demolition activities, including linear public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, and pipelines, are stopped.

3. School closure: Classes VI-IX and XI may be suspended.

4. Workforce adjustment: Offices in public, municipal, and private sectors will operate at 50 per cent capacity, with the remaining employees working from home.

5. Additional measures: State governments may impose further restrictions, including closing colleges, shutting non-essential businesses, and enforcing odd-even vehicle rules based on registration numbers.

6. Health advisory: People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions and other chronic illnesses are advised to avoid outdoor activities. Children and the elderly should stay indoors.

Air quality crisis persists

Last month, Delhi’s air quality consistently remained in the ‘severe’ or ‘very poor’ categories, prompting warnings from the medical fraternity about severe health repercussions. Legal petitions filed in the Supreme Court have also sought immediate administrative measures to tackle the ongoing crisis.