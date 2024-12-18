While emphasising the changes brought about after the abrogation of Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reiterated the region was a part of India, just like any other state or region.

Speaking at the Chaman Lal Gupta Khel Ratan awards event in Jammu, Sinha said that because of this article, the soldiers in the Indian Army from other parts of the country weren't able to buy a piece of land in the region but were sent here to give their lives for the country.

He stated that the President, who is considered the first citizen of India, was also not able to build a house here but noted that Jammu and Kashmir has become a part of India like any other state or region after the revocation of Article 370.

"A law (Article 370) because of which an army jawan who belongs to any other part of the country could give his life for the country but couldn't buy a piece of land in Jammu and Kashmir. The President of India, who is considered the first citizen of India, could build a house anywhere across the country but not in Jammu and Kashmir...now it has become clear that Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India like any other state or region," the LG said.

Notably, the restoration of Article 370, the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution were key promises in the National Conference's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

The LG also conferred the Prof. Chaman Lal Gupta Khel Ratna Award to deserving and talented sportspersons & sports officials.

Speaking on the occasion he said, "Congratulations to all the talented sportspersons & sports officials, who have been conferred Prof. Chaman Lal Gupta Khel Ratna Award. I'm confident they will work with dedication to earn glory for the country through their performances and continue to inspire young generation. It is our dream to make J & K sportiest UT and a leading power in various sports disciplines. I am hopeful that our sportspersons will continue the tradition of success and valour in National & International games to realise this dream.