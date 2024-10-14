Delhi air quality worsens: CAQM enforces GRAP Stage-I as AQI hits 'Poor'

As Delhi’s air quality sinks deeper into the ‘poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 234, according to the daily AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An AQI of 50 or below is considered ‘good,’ while ‘satisfactory’ falls between 51-100. A ‘moderately polluted’ reading ranges from 101-200, ‘poor’ extends from 201-300, ‘very poor’ between 301-400, and anything above 400 is deemed ‘severe’—where even the slightest breath feels like a burden.

“The Sub-Committee unanimously decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage-I of GRAP—‘Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300)—be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, from 8:00 AM on October 15 in the NCR,” CAQM said in a statement.

Delhi and its neighbouring regions will begin enforcing a 27-point action plan aimed at curbing pollution and stabilising the city’s declining air quality.

Under Stage-I, actions include ensuring proper implementation of dust mitigation measures in construction and demolition (C&D) activities and effective environmental management of C&D waste.

More From This Section

This involves regular collection of municipal solid waste (MSW), C&D waste, and hazardous waste from designated dump sites, as well as preventing illegal waste dumping in open areas.

Authorities are to conduct periodic mechanised sweeping and/or water sprinkling on roads and ensure that collected dust is disposed of at designated sites or landfills.

Additionally, strict enforcement of guidelines for using anti-smog guns at C&D sites is required, along with increased use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling, and dust suppression measures in road construction, maintenance, and repair projects.