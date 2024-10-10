Delhi minister urges Centre to expedite cloud seeding to curb air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged the centre to convene an urgent meeting with key stakeholders to expedite approvals for cloud seeding, an emergency measure aimed at reducing the anticipated winter pollution spike in the capital.

In a letter sent to the Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday, Rai highlighted the critical need for timely action before air pollution levels, particularly after Diwali, escalate to 'hazardous'.

He stressed on the importance of coordinating with various agencies to secure the necessary clearances for effective deployment of cloud seeding technology.

"We have already experienced a delay of approximately one month in the efforts for cloud seeding in Delhi, and with air quality likely to deteriorate to 'hazardous' levels by early November, I once again request you to immediately convene meetings with all relevant stakeholders, he wrote.