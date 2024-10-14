LIVE news: Mumbai-New York Air India flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

A New York-bound Air India flight from Mumbai was diverted to the Delhi airport following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat in the aircraft, officials stated today. "The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," a senior police officer said.

The ossification test of Dharmaraj Kashyap, an accused in the murder case of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, was conducted by Mumbai police, and it was confirmed that he is not a minor, officials said on Monday. An ossification test is a medical procedure that estimates a person's age by analyzing the degree of bone fusion and is commonly used for age determination.

A joint operation between Delhi Police's special cell and Gujarat Police resulted in the seizure of 518kg of cocaine from a major pharmaceutical company's facility in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar. The operation is part of an ongoing series of major drug seizures targeting an extensive international smuggling network. Officials are currently questioning the pharmaceutical company's owners to ascertain their involvement in the drug trafficking operation.This recent seizure on Sunday marks the third significant bust in a span of 15 days, bringing the total amount of cocaine seized to 1,288kg. The first operation on October 1 in Mahipalpur yielded 562kg of cocaine, followed by a second seizure on October 10 in Ramesh Nagar, where 208kg of cocaine was discovered concealed within packets of “namkeen.”