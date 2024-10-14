LIVE news: Mumbai-New York Air India flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

A New York-bound Air India flight from Mumbai was diverted to the Delhi airport following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat in the aircraft, officials stated today. "The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," a senior police officer said.
A joint operation between Delhi Police's special cell and Gujarat Police resulted in the seizure of 518kg of cocaine from a major pharmaceutical company's facility in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar. The operation is part of an ongoing series of major drug seizures targeting an extensive international smuggling network. Officials are currently questioning the pharmaceutical company's owners to ascertain their involvement in the drug trafficking operation.This recent seizure on Sunday marks the third significant bust in a span of 15 days, bringing the total amount of cocaine seized to 1,288kg. The first operation on October 1 in Mahipalpur yielded 562kg of cocaine, followed by a second seizure on October 10 in Ramesh Nagar, where 208kg of cocaine was discovered concealed within packets of “namkeen.”
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Another doctor hospitalised, rest continue fast-unto-death
Another agitating junior doctor, who has been on fast-unto-death since October 5, was on Sunday night rushed to a hospital after his health deteriorated, an official at the medical establishment said. Pulastha Acharya was taken to the hospital after he complained of severe stomach pain, he said. With Acharya, the total number of junior doctors who have been hospitalised in the course of their fasting protest reached four.
Baba Siddique murder: Ossification test confirms accused Kashyap not minor
The ossification test of Dharmaraj Kashyap, an accused in the murder case of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, was conducted by Mumbai police, and it was confirmed that he is not a minor, officials said on Monday. Following the test results, Kashyap was presented before the court, which granted police custody till October 21. Mumbai's Esplanade Court had ordered the ossification test after Kashyap's lawyer claimed he was a minor.
News update: New York-bound Air India flight diverted to Delhi after security alert
A New York-bound Air India flight operating from Mumbai made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport following a security concern, where all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated. "Flight AI119 operating from Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal," an Air India spokesperson said.
New J-K govt should first demand restoration of statehood, says Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the first task before the new Jammu and Kashmir government should be to demand restoration of statehood and the INDIA bloc parties should support it. He said that in case the government does not agree, then they should approach the court as the central government had promised restoration of statehood before the Supreme Court.
Cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore seized in Gujarat
