Delhi air quality improves to 'moderate' as mercury rises; AQI at 184

Delhi residents woke up to misty conditions with light haze recorded in several areas. The national capital’s air quality showed some improvement on Friday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 184 at 8 am, placing it in the “moderate” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At least 16 monitoring stations across the city reported “poor” air quality levels, while 22 stations were in the “moderate” category. Data was unavailable from one station at the time of reporting.

Delhi had recorded a “poor” AQI of 209 on Thursday morning and 294 on Wednesday, indicating a gradual improvement over the past two days.

Among the worst-affected areas on Friday were Shadipur (256), Jahangirpuri (245), Mundka (230), Anand Vihar (229), Rohini (221), Sirifort (217) and Punjabi Bagh (215), all of which remained in the “poor” category. As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. Delhi weather forecast Shallow mist was reported in several areas during the early morning hours in the city. Visibility improved gradually after sunrise. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a temperature of 12 degrees Celsius at around 7 am, with humidity levels at 95 per cent. The capital is expected to witness a mainly dry day with clear to partly cloudy skies.

Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius, making afternoons noticeably warmer than earlier this week. Minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius. Light surface winds are expected during the day, turning calm in the late evening and night. No rainfall has been forecast for the city. Political row over monitoring stations Meanwhile, air quality data has triggered a political debate in the capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioned the BJP government’s decision to install six new AQI monitoring stations in green and open areas. AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the move was aimed at artificially lowering pollution readings rather than addressing the root causes of air pollution.