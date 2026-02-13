Three teens killed, over 18 injured as 2 tractors collide in UP's Budaun

Three teenagers were killed and more than 18 others injured on Thursday in a head-on collision between two tractors here, police said.

The accident occurred around 9.30 pm near a brick kiln at Sarai Barauli village under the Ughaiti police station limits.

According to police, a group of people from Wazirganj was travelling in a tractor to attend a function when it collided with another tractor, with only its driver behind the wheel, coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased have been identified as Nitin (10), Pooja (18) and Rani (16).

More than 18 persons were injured in the accident, police said.