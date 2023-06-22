Delhi govt to introduce Cloud Kitchen Policy to boost state's economy



In an official release, the Chief Minister’s Office said that the initiative aims to support independent food outlets and generate numerous job opportunities within the sector. For this purpose, Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila will be transformed into Delhi's Food Hubs. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon introduce Cloud Kitchen Policy that aims to streamline the licensing procedures for the cloud kitchen by implementing a user-friendly single-window system through a digital platform.



According to the CMO's official release, the existing operators and entrepreneurs in cloud kitchens do not have to face the struggle to obtain licences from government departments like MCD, police, fire department and DDA. They can apply for a licence from the single portal provided by the Delhi government, and they can also track the status of their application. The CM said that the development in this sector will boost the state economy along with opening new employment opportunities.



Cloud Kitchens are already prevalent in the country, but the framework to regulate the sector is missing. Consequently, those operating cloud kitchens have to visit several government departments to obtain a licence. Regularisation will ease the process for everyone interested to open a cloud kitchen. The statement reads, “Implementing this plan will give legal recognition to cloud kitchens in Delhi. Operators and entrepreneurs running these cloud kitchens will no longer have to face the hassle of obtaining licences from various government departments. They will be able to apply for licences through a single portal provided by the Delhi government."



The Delhi CM aims to reduce the regularisation process and create a conducive environment for the development and modernisation of cloud kitchens with this new policy. There are currently 20,000 cloud kitchens operating independently in different areas of Delhi. Around 4,00,000 people are associated with cloud kitchens in one way or another. Most kitchens are based in rural or commercial areas selling their meals through online platforms.