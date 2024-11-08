Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi, Gurugram air quality remains 'very poor'; Noida marginally better

Delhi, Gurugram air quality remains 'very poor'; Noida marginally better

A thick layer of smog continued to blanket Delhi, reducing visibility in most parts during the early morning hours. Many AQI monitoring stations reported 'severe' pollution levels of over 400

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution
Gurugram: People walk on the railway tracks amid low visibility due to smog, in Gurugram, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 3:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi and its neighbouring cities of Gurugram and Ghaziabad continued to experience very poor air quality on Friday, with the national capital recording the most toxic air pollution levels across India. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 387, while Ghaziabad and Gurugram hovered in the 300-320 range.

Pollution levels categories:

0-50: Good
 
51-100: Satisfactory
 
101-200: Moderate
 
201-300: Poor
 
301-400: Very poor

More From This Section

LIVE: Forces against AAP will do anything to defeat us; can't let them win, says Kejriwal

Centre must establish mandatory accessibility norms for specially abled: SC

Your unifying message of hope will keep inspiring many: Rahul to Harris

Maha govt to take action against non-Hindu students who availed ST quota

Six houses torched, tribal villagers attacked in Manipur's Jiribam

 
401-500: Severe
 
Air pollution levels were slightly better in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, where the AQI stood at 288.
 
A thick layer of smog persisted over Delhi, reducing visibility in most areas during the early morning hours. Many AQI monitoring stations reported ‘severe’ pollution levels, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Key AQI readings in Delhi:

Alipur: 397
 
Bawana: 440
 
Dwarka Sector 8: 391
 
Mundka: 428
 
Najafgarh: 374
 
New Moti Bagh: 427
 
Rohini: 439
 
Punjabi Bagh: 406
 
RK Puram: 406

Last day of Chhath Puja

Friday marked the last day of the Hindu festival Chhath Puja, during which devotees worship the Sun while standing in water bodies. At the Yamuna ghat in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area, images showed people standing in the foam-laden, polluted waters of the Yamuna River, awaiting the sunrise.
 
In response to the situation, the Delhi government said it had organised 1,000 alternative locations for the puja.
 
Experts have warned that at such high levels of air pollution, even healthy individuals are at risk of various health issues. They further noted that pollution levels could worsen as temperatures drop, due to factors like biomass burning.
 
A political battle over the issue continues between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which is significant as Delhi prepares for Assembly elections in the coming months.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bengaluru struggles with 'moderate' AQI, other Southern cities breathe easy

Central govt amends rules for stubble burning in Delhi, surrounding areas

Vehicular emissions major cause of Delhi's winter pollution, says CSE

AQI having 'good days' increased, specific action taken: Delhi govt to NGT

Clock ticking as Delhi's AQI worsens, 13 areas in 'severe' air quality zone

Topics :Delhi air qualityAir pollution studyair pollution in IndiaNew DelhiDelhi-NCRBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story