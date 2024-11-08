Delhi, Gurugram air quality remains 'very poor'; Noida marginally better

Delhi and its neighbouring cities of Gurugram and Ghaziabad continued to experience very poor air quality on Friday, with the national capital recording the most toxic air pollution levels across India. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 387, while Ghaziabad and Gurugram hovered in the 300-320 range.

Pollution levels categories:

• 0-50: Good

• 51-100: Satisfactory

• 101-200: Moderate

• 201-300: Poor

• 301-400: Very poor

• 401-500: Severe

Air pollution levels were slightly better in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, where the AQI stood at 288.

A thick layer of smog persisted over Delhi, reducing visibility in most areas during the early morning hours. Many AQI monitoring stations reported ‘severe’ pollution levels, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Key AQI readings in Delhi:

• Alipur: 397

• Bawana: 440

• Dwarka Sector 8: 391

• Mundka: 428

• Najafgarh: 374

• New Moti Bagh: 427

• Rohini: 439

• Punjabi Bagh: 406

• RK Puram: 406

Last day of Chhath Puja

Friday marked the last day of the Hindu festival Chhath Puja, during which devotees worship the Sun while standing in water bodies. At the Yamuna ghat in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area, images showed people standing in the foam-laden, polluted waters of the Yamuna River, awaiting the sunrise.

In response to the situation, the Delhi government said it had organised 1,000 alternative locations for the puja.

Experts have warned that at such high levels of air pollution, even healthy individuals are at risk of various health issues. They further noted that pollution levels could worsen as temperatures drop, due to factors like biomass burning.

A political battle over the issue continues between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which is significant as Delhi prepares for Assembly elections in the coming months.