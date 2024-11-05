Clock ticking as Delhi's AQI worsens, 13 areas in 'severe' air quality zone

The overall air quality condition in Delhi continued to inch closer to the ‘severe’ mark of 400 on Tuesday, recording an air quality index (AQI) of 385 at 11 am. This figure was marginally worse compared to the 24-hour average recorded at 4 pm on Monday, when the AQI stood at 381.

Out of the 38 AQI monitoring stations in different parts of the national capital, 13 were in ‘severe’ air quality zones. These included NSIT Dwarka, Nehru Nagar, Moti Marg, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, and Jahangirpuri.

Pollution levels are categorised as: 0-50 > Good 51-100 > Satisfactory 101-200 > Moderate 201-300 > Poor 301-400 > Very poor 401-500 > Severe

Gurugram also recorded very poor air quality of 310, while Noida hovered around the 319 AQI mark, the data showed.

Residents advised against undertaking physical activity

Residents have been advised not to undertake any kind of physical activity outdoors to avoid the risk of inhaling toxic fumes that can lead to respiratory illness in the long term. Air quality worsens when there is an increase in the presence of toxic particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10.

As winter approaches, the air quality is expected to worsen further due to factors like farm fires, burning of biomass, etc. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature dropped to 17.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, according to the weather body.

People residing in areas with severe air quality are particularly required to be extra cautious, since such levels of harmful pollutants can impact even the healthy persons.

More From This Section

Experts have warned that due to the prevailing situation surrounding the air quality in Delhi, which occurs every winter, residents are on a track to lose more than 10 years of their lives.

Delhi’s neighbour Ghaziabad also recorded very poor air quality of 314.