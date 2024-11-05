Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Clock ticking as Delhi's AQI worsens, 13 areas in 'severe' air quality zone

Clock ticking as Delhi's AQI worsens, 13 areas in 'severe' air quality zone

In Delhi, NSIT Dwarka, Nehru Nagar, Moti Marg, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar were among the areas that suffered from 'severe' pollution levels

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution
As winter approaches, the air quality is expected to worsen further due to factors like farm fires, burning of biomass, etc. (Photo: Reuters)
Nisha Anand
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 11:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The overall air quality condition in Delhi continued to inch closer to the ‘severe’ mark of 400 on Tuesday, recording an air quality index (AQI) of 385 at 11 am. This figure was marginally worse compared to the 24-hour average recorded at 4 pm on Monday, when the AQI stood at 381.
 
Out of the 38 AQI monitoring stations in different parts of the national capital, 13 were in ‘severe’ air quality zones. These included NSIT Dwarka, Nehru Nagar, Moti Marg, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, and Jahangirpuri.
 
Pollution levels are categorised as: 0-50 > Good 51-100 > Satisfactory 101-200 > Moderate 201-300 > Poor 301-400 > Very poor 401-500 > Severe
 
Gurugram also recorded very poor air quality of 310, while Noida hovered around the 319 AQI mark, the data showed.

Residents advised against undertaking physical activity

Residents have been advised not to undertake any kind of physical activity outdoors to avoid the risk of inhaling toxic fumes that can lead to respiratory illness in the long term. Air quality worsens when there is an increase in the presence of toxic particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10.
 
As winter approaches, the air quality is expected to worsen further due to factors like farm fires, burning of biomass, etc. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature dropped to 17.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, according to the weather body.
 
People residing in areas with severe air quality are particularly required to be extra cautious, since such levels of harmful pollutants can impact even the healthy persons.

More From This Section

LIVE: Not all privately owned resources can be acquired by govt, says Supreme Court

SC overturns 1978 ruling, strikes down State's power to seize pvt property

Andhra govt to call fresh tenders for Amaravati development works soon

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Lucknow, set to attend events in Raebareli

Devotees take holy dip in Ganga at Patna Ghat on first-day of Chhath Puja

 
Experts have warned that due to the prevailing situation surrounding the air quality in Delhi, which occurs every winter, residents are on a track to lose more than 10 years of their lives.
 
Delhi’s neighbour Ghaziabad also recorded very poor air quality of 314.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Toxic smog blankets Delhi as winter nears, air quality index hits 'severe'

Air purifier sales spike over 50% as air quality worsens in Delhi-NCR

Authorities in Delhi fine owners of polluting vehicles, building sites

Delhi AQI near 'severe' mark; six Indian cities in 'red' zone: Top updates

Brief relief fades as Delhi's AQI climbs to 'hazardous' levels post-Diwali

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityBS Web ReportsEnvironmental pollutionair pollution in India

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story