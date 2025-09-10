Disclose details of Sunjay Kapur's all assets: HC to his widow Priya

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Priya Kapur, the widow of late businessman and former Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur, to provide a list of all his movable and immovable assets as on June 12, the date of his death.

Hearing a petition filed by Karisma’s children with Sunjay, the court said that the case would be next heard on October 9.

Actor Karisma has two children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan Raj (15), from her marriage to Sunjay. The couple divorced in 2016, following which Sunjay married Priya Kapur.

In their plea before the high court, Samaira and Kiaan have questioned the authenticity of a will that has been presented as that of Sunjay’s and allegedly excludes both the kids. They have also sought a share in his estate.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the children, questioned the validity of the will and the circumstances in which it was discovered. He pressed for a status quo on the assets. Justice Jyoti Singh, however, declined to impose a status quo on the assets at this stage and sought responses from all the parties. Appearing for Priya, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar argued that the suit itself was not maintainable, pointing out that the children, Samaira and Kiaan, had already received assets worth ₹1,900 crore through the Rani Kapur (RK) Trust. “For all the lamenting, the plaintiffs have been beneficiaries of assets transferred just days before this suit was filed,” he submitted, emphasising Priya’s position as Sunjay’s surviving spouse.

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur was the Chairman emeritus of Sona Comstar. He passed away in June this year after suffering a heart attack while playing a polo match in London. Sunjay’s children from his marriage with Karisma have sought a share in the inheritance along with challenging the will that allegedly bequeaths all assets to their stepmother, Priya. The children also alleged that the will, said to have been signed in March 2025, was fabricated to cut them out and surfaced only in July under suspicious circumstances. The litigation covers both the RK Family Trust and Aureus Investments Private Limited, the promoter entity

of Sona Comstar, which holds a 28 per cent stake valued at over ₹8,000 crore in the ₹30,000-crore auto components major. Senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for Sunjay’s mother Rani, also raised objections, saying she too had been excluded. “I have seven grandchildren to look after, yet everything has gone to Priya and her son,” Gaggar said on behalf of Rani Kapur. Karisma’s children have mentioned Priya, her minor son with Sunjay, his mother, Rani Kapur, and family friend Shradha Suri Marwah, who claims to be the executor, as respondents in their plea. The plaintiffs (Samaira and Kiaan Raj) have sought a one-fifth share each in their father’s estate, mandatory disclosure of records and an injunction against any transfer or creation of third-party rights.

According to the plea, Priya initially told the family that there was no will and that the assets were held in trust. The will was later introduced by Marwah, supported by two witnesses linked to Priya, the plaintiff said. The plaintiffs contend that even before Sunjay’s funeral in June, Aureus convened a board meeting to appoint Priya as managing director on a package of ₹1 crore a month, and that one of the alleged witnesses was soon after inducted as a director. In July, according to media reports, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, objected to Priya’s elevation as director, alleging coercion. Ahead of Sona Comstar’s AGM in August, she wrote to the board claiming she was forced to sign documents “behind locked doors.”