Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Nepal plunges into political chaos; Nepal Army takes control of Kathmandu airport
Live New Update

LIVE news updates: Nepal plunges into political chaos; Nepal Army takes control of Kathmandu airport

Nepal protests LIVE updates: Protestors attacked the private residences of several high-profile leaders, headquarters of political parties and vandalised Parliament. Catch all the updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nepal Protest
Nepal protests LIVE: The student-led protests in Nepal started against a government ban on social media (Photo:Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nepal crisis LIVE news updates: Massive student-led protests in Nepal erupted across the country, targeting the ruling government over alleged corruption and its "indifference" to citizens' suffering. The violent demonstrations marked the worst political unrest in decades, resulting in at least 19 deaths and over 300 injuries due to police crackdowns.
 
PM KP Sharma Oli steps down  
On Tuesday, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in response to growing pressure from the widespread protests. The unrest, which engulfed major cities, highlighted deep-rooted political and economic instability in the Himalayan nation, sandwiched between India and China. Since the abolition of Nepal’s monarchy in 2008, the country has faced ongoing governance challenges.
 
Youth unemployment in Nepal
 
Young Nepalis frustrated by joblessness have increasingly sought employment abroad, particularly in West Asia, South Korea, and Malaysia, primarily in construction work. Millions send remittances back home, yet domestic economic opportunities remain scarce, fueling public anger.
 
Former leaders’ homes torched
 
Protesters set fire to the house of former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal in Dallu, critically injuring his wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who later died in hospital. The home of ex-Finance Minister Ramsaran Mahat in Kathmandu’s Kapan area was also destroyed.
 
The agitating groups set fire to the Supreme Court building, the main administrative complex of the government, Singhdurbar, the President's Office at Maharajgunj, and the Prime Minister's residence at Baluwatar.
 
Viral social media footage showed violent clashes, including attacks on former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana, as well as Foreign Minister under Oli and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel.

11:05 AM

Emergency Cell set up in Andhra bhavan to assist Telugu people stranded in Nepal

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up an Emergency Cell at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi to assist Telugu-speaking citizens stranded in Nepal, which is witnessing civil unrest. Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Commissioner Arja Srikanth said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and officials of Andhra Bhavan to extend all possible support.

11:01 AM

India explores rare-earth deal with Myanmar rebels after Chinese curbs

India is working to obtain rare-earth samples from Myanmar with the assistance of a powerful rebel group, as it seeks alternative supplies of a strategic resource tightly controlled by China. India's Ministry of Mines asked state-owned and private firms to explore collecting and transporting samples from mines in northeastern Myanmar that are under the control of the Kachin Independence Army.

10:30 AM

ED arrests Karnataka Cong MLA Sail in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail in an alleged illegal iron ore export linked money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday. The legislator from the Karwar assembly seat in Uttara Kannada was taken into custody during the intervening night of September 9-10 following his questioning at the federal probe agency's Bengaluru zonal office

10:12 AM

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli's resignation ends tumultuous political tenure

Nepalese communist leader KP Sharma Oli’s resignation amid violent anti-corruption protests marks the latest dramatic chapter in his turbulent political career, reflecting the instability of modern Nepalese politics. Sworn in as Prime Minister a year ago with promises of stability and job creation, Oli stepped down abruptly on Tuesday following the worst nationwide unrest in decades.

9:58 AM

Nepali students in India live in uncertainty

Nepali students in India say they have put their plans to travel home on hold and call up their families repeatedly, fearful of their safety amid the violent protests rattling the Himalayan nation.

9:26 AM

Nepal protests: Indian airlines cancel flights to Kathmandu

Air India and IndiGo are among the airlines that cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu on Tuesday as the airport in Nepal's capital has been temporarily closed amid massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring nation. Nepal Airlines also cancelled its flight from Delhi to Kathmandu on Tuesday.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NepalPolitical partiesKP Sharma Oli

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News