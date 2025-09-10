LIVE news updates: Nepal plunges into political chaos; Nepal Army takes control of Kathmandu airport

Nepal crisis LIVE news updates: Massive student-led protests in Nepal erupted across the country, targeting the ruling government over alleged corruption and its "indifference" to citizens' suffering. The violent demonstrations marked the worst political unrest in decades, resulting in at least 19 deaths and over 300 injuries due to police crackdowns.

PM KP Sharma Oli steps down

On Tuesday, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in response to growing pressure from the widespread protests. The unrest, which engulfed major cities, highlighted deep-rooted political and economic instability in the Himalayan nation, sandwiched between India and China. Since the abolition of Nepal’s monarchy in 2008, the country has faced ongoing governance challenges.

Youth unemployment in Nepal

Young Nepalis frustrated by joblessness have increasingly sought employment abroad, particularly in West Asia, South Korea, and Malaysia, primarily in construction work. Millions send remittances back home, yet domestic economic opportunities remain scarce, fueling public anger.

Former leaders’ homes torched

Protesters set fire to the house of former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal in Dallu, critically injuring his wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who later died in hospital. The home of ex-Finance Minister Ramsaran Mahat in Kathmandu’s Kapan area was also destroyed.

The agitating groups set fire to the Supreme Court building, the main administrative complex of the government, Singhdurbar, the President's Office at Maharajgunj, and the Prime Minister's residence at Baluwatar.

Viral social media footage showed violent clashes, including attacks on former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana, as well as Foreign Minister under Oli and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel.