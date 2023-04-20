Delhi HC orders YouTube to remove fake news on Amitabh Bachchan grandchild



Judge C. Hari Shankar ordered YouTube to ensure the videos about Aaradhya Bachchan, 11, were taken down immediately. The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered YouTube to remove fake news videos about the grand-daughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, in response to her petition to stop circulation of false rumours about her health, lawyers said.



Three lawyers representing Aaradhya said in a statement that it was a landmark judgment as the court has upheld the privacy of a child.

"Dissemination of misleading information about a child, especially as regards physical and mental health, is completely intolerable under the law," the court said in its order.



Aaradhya is the daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and is frequently photographed accompanying them at public events.

"Videos are false, fake, defamatory, and uploaded with the intent of gaining eyeballs...and subscription to the channel," said Dayan Krishnan, one of the three lawyers.



India has thousands of YouTube channels that tap into the growing demand for videos about celebrities. Often, the content can be controversial or factually incorrect.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a former Miss World and a brand ambassador for L'Oreal.