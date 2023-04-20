Home / India News / CUET-PG to be conducted from June 5-12, says National Testing Agency

Candidates can apply for the exam till May 5. The application deadline earlier was April 19

New Delhi
CUET-PG to be conducted from June 5-12, says National Testing Agency

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
The Common University Entrance Test-PG for admission to postgraduate programmes in universities across the country will be conducted from June 5-12, the National Testing Agency announced on Thursday.

Candidates can apply for the exam till May 5. The application deadline earlier was April 19.

"Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-(PG) will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June, 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA (National Testing Agency) website for the latest updates regarding the examination," a senior official said.

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

