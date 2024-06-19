Home / India News / Warmest night ever recorded in Delhi, 5 dead from heatwave: Details here

Warmest night ever recorded in Delhi, 5 dead from heatwave: Details here

Heatwaves in Delhi: The national capital recorded its warmest night on Wednesday as the highest minimum temperature was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal

heatwave, vendor, summers
People without access to coolers and air conditioners are more vulnerable in this season. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 1:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the past 72 hours, Delhi has recorded the deaths of five people due to severe heatwave conditions, which are said to be one of the most severe in decades. 

The daytime temperatures are exceptionally high, preventing any significant cooling during the nights and leaving people to struggle through continuous discomfort. The IMD said that the national capital recorded a heat index of 51 degrees on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The heat index, also known as the feels-like temperature, is a measure used to assess how hot it feels to the human body when relative humidity is added to the actual air temperature.

Longest heat wave spell in India

Many regions in northwest India have consistently experienced maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius daily for the past month, marking the heatwave spell as the most intense since 1951 for Delhi and neighbouring states.

The IMD data showed that the national capital recorded its warmest night ever at a minimum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal on Wednesday night. This minimum temperature, recorded at the Safdarjung weather station in Delhi, is the highest for June in the last 55 years. Earlier, the record was set at 34.7 degrees Celsius, logged on June 3, 2010.

When is a warm night declared in a region?

A warm night is declared when the minimum temperature crosses 4.5 degrees Celsius, more than normal, while the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius.

The prolonged heat spell and no respite even at night are resulting in health conditions such as heat stress. The body suffers from heat stress due to continued exposure to heatwave impact during both day and night or continuous working in high temperatures.

What is heat stress, and which age group is most vulnerable?

People without access to coolers and air conditioners are more vulnerable to this problem. As a result, heat stroke, exhaustion, cramps, or rashes can occur. People 65 years or older and with an immunocompromised system are at a greater risk.

A heat stroke occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature, resulting in death or disability. Heavy sweating, rapid heartbeat, dizziness and fatigue are the symptoms of heat exhaustion.

How to avoid heat stress in the body?

Some steps can be taken to avoid heat stress in the body, including increasing fluid intake and adjusting certain lifestyle habits.

1) For people working in extreme environments, it is recommended to develop an acclimatisation plan, which is a psychological adaptation used to increase sweating efficiency. To do this, they need to gradually increase the time spent in hot environmental conditions over a period of up to two weeks, preferably starting with 20 per cent exposure to hot environments on the first day.

2) Frequent rest breaks are recommended for people with water breaks in shaded or air-conditioned “recovery areas.” One should drink smaller amounts of water before becoming thirsty. Drinking a cup of water every 15-20 minutes during hot environment exposure is advised.

3) In terms of clothing, people should opt for breathable, loose fitting and light coloured clothes, preferably of cotton material.

4) It is recommended to execute heavy work during the cooler part of the day.

Also Read

Heatwave scare in India: 45 lives lost in past 36 hours, death toll hits 87

Deaths rising, govt must declare heatwave 'national calamity': Rajasthan HC

IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi for next five days, predicts light rain

Heatwave: Odisha records 45 deaths in last 24 hours, toll hits 141

Heatwave to continue in North India till June 5; IMD issues rainfall alert

Over 1,200 illegal structures razed in demolition drive in Lucknow

Mizoram govt yet to initiate biometric enrollment for Myanmar refugees

India ranks 63rd on Global Energy Transition Index, Sweden on top: WEF

'Serious' national security issues will be addressed with India: Trudeau

US lawmakers meet Tibet's Dalai Lama, warn China on choice of successor

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Heatwave in IndiaHeatwavesDelhi weatherBS Web Reportssummer heatHealth crisis

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story