Heatwave to continue in North India till June 5; IMD issues rainfall alert

Delhi is expected to experience light rains accompanied by thunderstorms until Friday; maximum temperature expected to remain between 42 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius

Heatwaves
Image: Bloomberg
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 3:59 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) cautioned heatwave conditions in specific regions of Delhi, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan for today.

The IMD said heavy rainfall is expected across multiple states including West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

In a morning bulletin, the weather agency said, “Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar during June 5–9 in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan on June 5, and Odisha on June 5 and 6, 2024.”

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to experience light rains accompanied by thunderstorms until Friday. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to remain between 42 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall prediction


The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert today for portions of Northeast India, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, along with a possibility of thunder and lightning.

Sikkim, Assam, and Maharashtra may experience both light and intense rainfall, while specific regions of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Odisha are warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Additionally, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, South Madhya Pradesh, and the Western Himalayas are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. Rainfall is also expected in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

“Isolated light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Isolated to scattered light/ moderate rain over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh during next seven days,” the IMD said in the bulletin.

Maximum temperature in India

The weather department said a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely over East India during the next two days. “No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over rest parts of the country,” the IMD said.

Topics :IMD on rainsIMD weather forecastIMDweather forecastsIndian weatherweather forecastHeatwave in IndiaHeatwaveBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

