Delhi High Court upholds provident fund rules for international workers

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld the central government's rules stating that international workers must contribute to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) even if they are earning below ₹15,000. Meanwhile, Indian employees need to contribute only if their monthly earnings exceed the ₹15,000 limit.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela delivered the verdict in the case filed by SpiceJet and LG Electronics India, which had challenged government notifications issued in 2008 and 2010. These rules said that both foreign employees working in India and Indian employees working abroad should be covered under the provident fund system.

‘EPF changes were unfair’ SpiceJet argued that treating foreign and Indian employees differently was unfair, discriminatory, and beyond the government's power. The airline said that the law itself made no such difference between Indian and foreign workers, but the government notification created one, which was not allowed based on nationality. However, the court ruled that the government has full authority to extend the provident fund scheme to international workers under the EPF Act. The government’s lawyer defended the rule, saying the difference was reasonable. He explained that asking all Indian employees to contribute to the fund, no matter their income, would cause financial strain.

Court asks companies to clear dues However, this burden does not apply to most foreign employees, as they usually work in India only for short periods of two to five years. This latest ruling is a big setback for foreigners who come to India for short-term jobs of two to five years. The companies also wanted the court to cancel the demand notices sent by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). However, stating that the notifications were made properly and within the law, the high court upheld the EPFO’s notices directing SpiceJet and LG Electronics India to pay provident fund and other dues for their international employees.