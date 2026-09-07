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Home / India News / Delhi may get light rain as IMD forecasts widespread showers across India

Delhi may get light rain as IMD forecasts widespread showers across India

Delhi-NCR is likely to receive light rain and thunderstorms on September 7, with temperatures expected to remain between 23 and 35 degrees Celsius; IMD has forecast heavy rain across several states

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon
The forecast comes a day after heavy and continuous showers inundated several parts of the national capital on September 6 (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 9:01 AM IST
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Delhi residents woke up to a sunny morning with cooler temperatures after continuous rainfall on Sunday brought down the mercury. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very light to light rain at many places in Delhi-NCR on September 7, with moderate rain possible at some places.
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely during the morning to forenoon, while another spell of very light rain may occur at some places from the afternoon to evening.
 
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.
 
The forecast comes a day after heavy and continuous showers inundated several parts of the national capital on September 6, leading to traffic snarls and travel disruptions.

Heavy rain forecast across several states

Monsoon activity is expected to remain active across several parts of the country on September 7. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, parts of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.
 
The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, and West Bengal and Sikkim. Andhra Pradesh may see thunderstorms with lightning and stronger gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.
 
Strong surface winds are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, while hot and humid conditions may prevail over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
 
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Topics :weather forecastIMD weather forecastDelhi weatherMonsoon Indian monsoonBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

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