Delhi shivers as rain, winds intensify winter chill; more showers likely

Heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds continued to lash Delhi in the early hours of Saturday (December 28). Several areas, including Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Mehrauli, and Gurugram, reported uprooted trees, resulting in significant disruptions. In Sector-9, RK Puram, a portion of a road caved in, causing a motorcycle and a car to fall into the cavity.

Significantly, the rain, which started early on Thursday, has already made December 2024 one of the wettest in history, with total rainfall recorded at 42.8 mm -- nearly five times the December average of 8.1 mm. The Safdarjung observatory alone registered 30.2 mm of rain on Friday.

Visibility across Delhi also plummeted due to heavy rainfall and high humidity, with some areas reporting levels below 350 metres. An auto in Mehrauli was damaged by a fallen tree, while the Delhi Airport Authority issued an advisory for low visibility, urging passengers to stay updated on flight schedules. However, flight operations were not affected.

Detailed rainfall statistics highlight significant precipitation across the region: - Palam: 42.7 mm - Lodhi Road: 41 mm - Ridge: 32.2 mm - Noida: 27 mm

The persistent rainfall and cloudy skies resulted in Delhi experiencing its coldest day of the season, with the maximum temperature reaching only 14.6 degrees Celsius — six degrees below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 11 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the seasonal average. Humidity levels remained high, ranging between 93 per cent and 100 per cent.

Delhi’s weather outlook

The IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi and NCR through Saturday, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected. Shallow fog is likely in the morning, followed by intermittent rain and cloudy skies throughout the day. The minimum and maximum temperatures are forecasted at 15.01 degrees Celsius and 21.57 degrees Celsius for Sunday.

As the national capital and neighbouring states brace for continued rain and chilly conditions, unseasonal weather patterns are making December 2024 an unforgettable month for residents and authorities alike.

Weather in surrounding areas

Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana

Rajasthan saw light to moderate rainfall, with cold conditions persisting across the state. Punjab and Haryana experienced similar weather, with sharp temperature drops. Chandigarh was hit by a hailstorm, recording a maximum temperature of 15.9 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy snowfall across six districts, including Shimla and Kangra, prompting the IMD to issue an "orange alert" for snowfall and cold waves. Over 100 roads and three national highways remain closed, and power outages have been reported. The snowfall has intensified the cold wave, leaving residents and tourists grappling with disruptions.

Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar and the plains of Kashmir experienced the season's first snowfall, delighting locals and tourists. Popular destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg were draped in white. However, the snowfall also led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh Highway and Mughal Road. Authorities have initiated snow clearance operations and set up control rooms to monitor the situation.