Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's timeline: The man who changed India's trajectory

September 26, 1932

> Born in undivided India to Gurmukh Singh and Amrit Kaur in Gah, a village in the Chakwal district of Punjab, now in Pakistan

1947

> During Partition, family migrates to India. Singh studies at Hindu College, Amritsar

1948

> Gets a first class in the matriculation examination held by Panjab University

1954

> Gets a master’s degree in economics from Panjab University, which is then located in Hoshiarpur

1956

> Awarded Adam Smith Prize at the University of Cambridge. Among the earlier recipients were John Maynard Keynes and Amartya Sen

1957

> Earns a first class honours in Economics Tripos from Cambridge University, UK

1957-59

> Is senior lecturer of economics at Panjab University, Chandigarh

1958

> Marriage with Gursharan Kaur

1962

> Completes DPhil in Economics from Nuffield College, Oxford University. Returns to India

Until 1966

> Teaches at Panjab University, where he is soon appointed professor of economics

1966-69

> Works for the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development as an economic affairs officer



1969-71

> Becomes a professor of international trade at Delhi School of Economics

1971

> Joins the Government of India as Economic Advisor in the commerce ministry

1972

> Becomes Chief Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance, a position during which he works with two finance ministers, YB Chavan and C Subramaniam

1976

> During Emergency, is promoted to head the economic affairs department in the finance ministry as

secretary

1976-80

> Is also a member of the Atomic Energy Commission and the Space Commission; and director of the Reserve Bank of India

1980-82

> Is member-secretary at the Planning Commission; launches the Sixth Five-Year Plan in record time

1982-85

> Serves as RBI governor under Pranab Mukherjee, the finance minister

1985-87

> Is deputy chairman of the Planning Commission

> Awarded Padma Vibhushan in 1987

1987-90

> Serves as secretary-general of the South Commission in Geneva

1990-91

> Is economic advisor in the PMO, with Chandra Shekhar as prime minister

1991

> Becomes chairman of the University Grants Commission

June 21, 1991

> Takes oath as finance minister in PV Narasimha Rao’s cabinet

July 24, 1991

> Presents his first Budget in the shadow of a balance of payments crisis, with India on the brink of a sovereign default. Along with Narasimha Rao, ushers in the era of economic liberalisation. On the eve of the Budget, unveils a game-changing new industrial policy that ends the public sector’s monopoly in several areas, and allows for foreign direct investment of up to 51% as opposed to the earlier cap of 40%. Introduces several other path-breaking measures



1991

> Is elected to the Rajya Sabha (from Assam) for the first time. Goes on to be re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007, 2013, and 2019. From 1998 to 2004, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, Singh is the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House of Parliament

1993

> Offers to resign as finance minister after a parliamentary investigation report criticises his ministry for not being able to anticipate a $1.8 billion 1992 securities scandal. Prime Minister Narasimha Rao refuses the resignation

> Receives Euro Money Award for Finance Minister of the Year

> Receives Asiamoney Award, Finance Minister of the Year in 1993 and again in 1994

1995

> Awarded the Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary Award of the Indian Science Congress

1996-97

> Chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce

1999

> Contests for the Lok Sabha from South Delhi, but loses

2004

> Indian National Congress-led United Progressive Alliance comes to power. Congress President Sonia Gandhi declares Manmohan Singh, a technocrat, as the UPA candidate for prime ministership. Singh takes oath as Prime Minister on May 22

2005

> Govt under Singh enacts the Right to Information Act; the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act; Special Economic Zones Act; launches the National Rural Health Mission

2007

> His govt launches National Food Security Mission

2008

> Singh pushes through with the Indo-US civil nuclear cooperation agreement, ending India’s exclusion from the nuclear club. Stands firm on the decision despite Left parties threatening to withdraw support to his government

> Three BJP members flash

~1 crore in cash in the Lok Sabha, alleging UPA government’s floor managers paid them to elicit their support in the no-confidence motion after the Left withdrew support over the Indo-US nuclear deal

> 2G scam about corruption in granting 2G spectrum licences rocks the govt. Telecom minister A Raja is arrested in 2011. In 2012, the Supreme Court cancels all licences granted. In 2017, all accused are acquitted

2009

> UPA is voted back in power. Singh becomes Prime Minister for the second time

> Right to Education Act, making free and compulsory education a fundamental right for children aged 6-14, passed

> National Investigation Agency created after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Singh takes temporary charge of finance ministry, shifts Chidambaram to home

> Satyam scandal breaks. Singh sets up experts panel to oversee its revival instead of planning a government bailout

> Undergoes a coronary bypass surgery

> Appoints Pranab Mukherjee as finance minister

2010

> Direct Benefit Transfer scheme launched

> Commonwealth Games scam hits government’s image

2011

> Unique Identification Authority of India established

> Protesters take to the streets as part of the India Against Corruption movement, popularly known as Anna Andolan

2012

> Reforms to increase FDI limits in telecom, retail, insurance

> His government imposes retrospective tax, also known as the Vodafone tax; comes under attack from Indian industry and foreign investors

> Coal scam rocks government after a CAG report on irregularities in auctioning 194 coal blocks creates political uproar

2013

> Food Security Act passed

> Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act opens the pension sector to private players

> Companies Act enacted

2014

> Goods and services tax proposed

> UPA loses Lok Sabha election

