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Home / India News / Rain likely in Delhi today, IMD warns of heavy rain across several states

Rain likely in Delhi today, IMD warns of heavy rain across several states

The IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms in Delhi on Sunday, while heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala and the Northeast

Delhi Rains, Rain
A man cycles through a waterlogged road amid heavy rain, in the Nizamuddin area, New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Shreya Keshri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 8:35 AM IST
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Delhi is likely to witness very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more showers over the next few days.
 
The weather office has also warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several parts of the country, even as a low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan weakens after triggering widespread monsoon activity.

What is the forecast for Delhi?

According to the IMD's Delhi forecast, the national capital is expected to see generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers during the day.
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also likely at isolated places, while similar weather conditions are expected to continue over the coming days.
 
The maximum temperature is expected to remain within 32-34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Low-pressure area weakens over Rajasthan

The IMD said the well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan and adjoining areas weakened into a low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood on Saturday evening. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and is likely to weaken further during the next 24 hours.
 
Despite the weakening system, favourable monsoon conditions are expected to sustain widespread rainfall activity over large parts of the country through the week.

Which regions will see heavy rain?

The weather office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir through August 7, with Haryana, Delhi and Punjab likely to receive heavy rain between August 2 and August 4. East Uttar Pradesh is also expected to witness heavy rainfall from August 2 to August 6.
 
Due to the low-pressure area system, very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Rajasthan, while Gujarat and Saurashtra and Kutch may continue to receive heavy rain over the next two days. Konkan and Goa and parts of central Maharashtra are also expected to witness widespread rainfall.
 
Across eastern India, Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall from August 2 to 7, while Bihar could see heavy rain between August 2 and August 5. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive very heavy rainfall through much of the coming week.
 
In the Northeast, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness widespread rainfall.
 
Southern states are also expected to remain under active monsoon conditions as the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for Kerala and Karnataka. Heavy rain is also forecast over parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. 
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Topics :IMD weather forecastweather forecastDelhi weather

First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 8:35 AM IST

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