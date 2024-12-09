Delhi's AQI remains 'poor', can Grap-IV restrictions be reintroduced?

The national capital continued to breathe “poor” quality air as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the poor category with an AQI of 221 at 8 am on Monday, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI dropped from “moderate” to “poor” after the Supreme Court instructed the lifting of restrictions under the Graded Action Response Plan (Grap) Stage IV on Thursday.

Air Quality Index across Delhi

Today, most areas across Delhi reported “poor” quality air, although a few locations recorded “moderate” air quality. As per CPCB’s 8 am monitoring, ITO reported an AQI of 231, while Chandni Chowk recorded 208, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium 244, Patparganj 210, Mandir Marg 217, and Anand Vihar 264.

Under the “moderate” category, Lodhi Road reported an AQI of 147, Jawaharlal Nehru University 194, North Campus DU 198, and Okhla Phase-2 197, among others.

SC eases Grap-IV restrictions but they can be reintroduced

The Supreme Court has permitted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reduce restrictions in the national capital from Grap Stage IV to Stage II, citing improved air quality. The court, in its order, remarked:

“Considering the data before us, we do not find it appropriate at this stage to allow the Commission to go below Stage II. Therefore, we permit the Commission to move to Stage II for now. It would be prudent for the Commission to consider incorporating certain additional measures from Stage III. While we allow this, we must emphasise that if the AQI rises above 350, Stage III measures must be immediately enforced as a precaution. Similarly, if the AQI exceeds 400 on any given day, Stage IV measures must be reinstated without delay.”

Stages III and IV of Grap impose strict measures, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods unless they operate on CNG, LNG, or BS-VI diesel. Diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles with BS-IV or lower compliance are prohibited, except those engaged in essential services. Restrictions also extend to non-essential light commercial vehicles entering Delhi from outside. Moreover, all construction and demolition activities, including public infrastructure projects such as highways, flyovers, and pipelines, are suspended under these stages.