Delhi’s air quality remained in the “poor” category for the fourth consecutive day, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 211 recorded at 8 am on Wednesday, down from 274 at the same time on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) will remain in force as directed by the Supreme Court of India.

Air Quality Index across Delhi locations

At 8 am, data from multiple monitoring stations showed a significant improvement in AQI compared to the “very poor” category reported last week. According to the CPCB, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium recorded an AQI of 209, Patparganj 216, Lodhi Road-IITM 218, and Anand Vihar 214. Positively, several locations recorded AQI in the “moderate” category this morning. For instance, ITO recorded an AQI of 161, Chandni Chowk 181, Mandir Marg 179, Lodhi Road-IMD 174, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 179.

Supreme Court denies relaxation under Grap-IV

The Supreme Court on Monday emphasised the need for a sustained decline in AQI levels before considering any relaxation of Stage IV emergency measures under Grap. The next hearing has been scheduled for December 5 to reassess the situation.

“There is minimal enforcement of Stage IV Grap measures to tackle air pollution in the national capital,” observed the Bench, questioning the Delhi government about the number of officers deployed to enforce the restrictions.

A Bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih directed the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to attend a virtual hearing on Thursday. The court sought updates on compensation provided to construction workers affected by the restrictions and expressed concerns over the inadequate implementation of measures, particularly regarding the regulation of truck entry into Delhi.