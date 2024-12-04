LIVE: Man shoots at ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal during his penance at Golden Temple

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot by a man this morning while he was performing 'sewadar' duties at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The man was overpowered by those present on the spot. Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a 5-member panel to address the farmers' stir in Noida and Greater Noida. The panel is expected to submit its report to the government within a month. Protesting farmers had set up a camp at Dalit Prerana Sthal on the Noida-Delhi Highway after security personnel prevented the farmers from reaching Delhi on Monday, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was taken to private hospital in Thane city for a medical check-up. Earlier, Shinde had travelled to his village in Satara district, leading to speculation about his dissatisfaction with the way the new government was shaping up. However, he denied any dissatisfaction, saying that he had developed a high fever while in his village and dismissed any claims of political unrest. Refuting speculation of a deadlock over the chief minister's post, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar had stated that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is not the reason behind the delay in forming Maharashtra's new government. The BJP and its allies emerged triumphant in the the Maharashtra Assembly elections, held on November 20, 2024. The BJP is the largest party in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, bagging 132 seats. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats, wheras the NCP under Ajit Pawar’s leadership won 41 seats. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is set to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 /Proba-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The mission will entail the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 carrying around satellites weighing approx. 550kgs in a highly elliptical orbit.