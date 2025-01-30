Delhi sees moderate fog, rain likely next week due to western disturbances

Delhi weather today

Delhi woke up to a thin layer of fog on Thursday, with a slight rise in temperature expected later in the day, offering some relief from the cold weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in the coming week due to western disturbances. Fog-related delays continue to disrupt train and air travel.The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8 degree Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degree Celsius, with "moderate fog" predicted, according to the IMD. This January, Delhi has seen unusually high temperatures, dense fog, and poor air quality, affecting daily life and travel.The IMD predicts moderate fog and a slight temperature drop over the next few days. Cold winds could bring another spell of severe cold in early February.Western disturbances will remain active over the Himalayas, causing snowfall in hilly areas. Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh may see rain from January 30 to February 1, while Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh could get rain and snow from January 28 to February 1, leading to a temperature drop. Southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, may also be affected.Fog continues to delay train and flight operations. Several flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, while over 15 trains in northern India ran late on Tuesday due to low visibility. Railway officials have implemented additional safety measures, and passengers are advised to check schedules before travel.On Friday, January 31, Delhi is expected to see moderate fog, with a minimum temperature of 10 degree Celsius and a maximum of 25 degree Celsius.(With agency inputs)