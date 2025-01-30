Maha Kumbh stampede: CM Yogi reviews arrangements, issues fresh directives

Following the stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a slew of guidelines on crowd management, traffic flow, prevention of build-up of devotees and coordination among departments.

He ordered the deployment of Ashish Goyal, who served as Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj during Kumbh 2019, and Bhanu Goswami, a former Vice Chairman of ADA, to further strengthen the arrangements, according to an official statement.

Adityanath asked the chief secretary and the director general of police to conduct a thorough review of the Maha Kumbh Mela arrangements on Thursday. "Every aspect related to security and public convenience must be carefully examined to ensure seamless arrangements for Basant Panchami," he said.

He said the incumbent ADG and the District Magistrate of Prayagraj must ensure safe and smooth departure of every devotee.

Five Special Secretary-level officers are being assigned to oversee operations, according to the government statement.

It said they will remain in Prayagraj until February 12 to assist in streamlining the arrangements. Moreover, Superintendent of Police-level officers will also be deployed for enhanced management and security, the statement said.

Also Read

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious days of Mauni Amavasya.

In light of the tragedy, the chief minister conducted a late-night video conference with senior police officers and officials from multiple districts including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Basti, Jaunpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bhadohi, Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur.

After reviewing updates from the ADG and the District Magistrate of Prayagraj, the CM emphasised the need for heightened vigilance and caution in the mela area, according to the official statement.

The CM also sought updates from officials in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Chitrakoot regarding security and crowd management measures for incoming devotees, it said.

Additionally, officials from districts bordering Prayagraj were instructed to maintain continuous coordination with the Prayagraj administration to ensure seamless management and public safety.

The chief minister also issued other major guidelines in the special meeting. He noted a large number of devotees are gathered at all railway stations in Prayagraj, preparing to return home after completing their holy bath.

"ADG and the District Magistrate of Prayagraj must ensure the safe and smooth departure of every devotee. It is our responsibility to facilitate their journey. To achieve this, seamless coordination with the railways must be maintained to ensure continuous train operations," the CM said.

"Additionally, extra buses from the Transport Corporation should be deployed to accommodate the rush," he said.

Holding areas have been established at border points to manage crowd pressure in the fair area. Devotees should be allowed to proceed based on the prevailing situation. Arrangements for food and drinking water must be ensured at all holding areas so that no devotee faces any inconvenience, he said.

Additionally, uninterrupted electricity supply must be maintained at these locations, he added.

Authorities in districts bordering Prayagraj must strictly enforce the directives issued from Prayagraj. Patrolling should be increased and traffic should flow smoothly on all major routes including Ayodhya-Prayagraj, Kanpur-Prayagraj, Fatehpur-Prayagraj, Lucknow-Pratapgarh-Prayagraj, and Varanasi-Prayagraj, according to the statement.

"All return routes from Prayagraj should remain open and unobstructed at all times," Adityanath said.

"Traffic must remain smooth within the Maha Kumbh Mela area. Unnecessary halts should be avoided, and crowd build-up must be prevented at all locations. There should be no traffic congestion on the roads. If street vendors are occupying pathways, they should be relocated to designated open areas to ensure the continuous flow of movement. No road should face a jam at any point," he added.

The CM noted that the next Amrit Snan is scheduled for Basant Panchami on February 3.

Lakhs of devotees visiting Maha Kumbh are also traveling to Varanasi and Ayodhya for darshan and worship, while many are heading to Chitrakoot and Mirzapur, according to the statement.

With a significant increase in footfall expected over the next two days, heightened vigilance is essential in these key cities. Continuous monitoring and precautionary measures must be ensured. Holding areas should be created to regulate the crowd flow, allowing movement as per the situation, it added.

Barricading should be used effectively, traffic management should be improved, and adequate parking arrangements must be in place, it stated.