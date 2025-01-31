Delhi sees pleasant days and colder nights, rainfall expected soon

Today's weather forecastAccording to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.05 degrees Celsius and 25.51 degrees Celsius, respectively. The sky is expected to remain clear throughout the day, with fog coming back late at night.
IMD Weather ForecastIMD predicts varied weather patterns in Delhi for the next 7 days, with rainfall likely in the first week of February. Dense to very dense fog is expected to prevai in the morning and evening hours. Temperature is expected to rise by 2 or 3 degrees Celsius in the next few days in northwest, east and central India.
Reduced visibility
A passenger advisory was issued by the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to the dense layer of fog and reduced visibility. The post read, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operaions are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flght information."