Delhi sees pleasant days and colder nights, rainfall expected soon

Reduced visibility

Delhites woke up to a dense layer of fog disturbing commutes on Friday. The temperature dropped at night to around 10 degrees Celsius. The temerature, as recorded by IMD, was at 10.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am today. The weather has shown variations lately with the days being pleasant, characterised by temperatures ranging from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.05 degrees Celsius and 25.51 degrees Celsius, respectively. The sky is expected to remain clear throughout the day, with fog coming back late at night.IMD predicts varied weather patterns in Delhi for the next 7 days, with rainfall likely in the first week of February. Dense to very dense fog is expected to prevai in the morning and evening hours. Temperature is expected to rise by 2 or 3 degrees Celsius in the next few days in northwest, east and central India.

A passenger advisory was issued by the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to the dense layer of fog and reduced visibility. The post read, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operaions are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flght information."

Air quality worsens

The AQI in Delhi worsened to 'very poor' and was recorded at 350 at 8 am on January 31. Grap stage-3 restrictions were eimposed on January 29 after the air quality continued deteriorating.