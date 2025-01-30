NE states lag behind even as India improves girls' toilet facilities

An average of 49.67 per cent of schools in seven northeastern states had usable toilets for girls in 2024, according to data from the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) Rural 2024.

This comes even as the country has increased girls’ toilet coverage in rural schools from 66.4 per cent in 2018 to 72 per cent in 2024.

With 79.2 per cent of schools, Sikkim is the only northeastern state that performed better than the national average of 72 per cent this year. It is followed by Assam, where 67.7 per cent of schools had a usable girls’ toilet.

While Manipur was not surveyed in the report, less than 50 per cent of rural schools in four northeastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland—had a separate and usable toilet for girls.

Of these four, only Meghalaya saw an increase in the number of schools with girls' toilets, rising from 29.8 per cent in 2022 to 31.2 per cent in 2024. The rest of the states, however, witnessed a decline in the percentage of schools providing the facility.

While Nagaland saw a smaller 2 per cent drop, from 48.6 per cent in 2022 to 46 per cent in 2024, Arunachal Pradesh recorded a 9 per cent decline, from 43.6 per cent in 2022 to 37.6 per cent in 2024.

Mizoram, on the other hand, saw an 11 per cent drop, from 47.3 per cent in 2022 to 36.3 per cent in 2024.

The ASER report, released by non-governmental organisation (NGO) Pratham Foundation, is a nationwide, citizen-led household survey assessing children’s schooling and learning in rural India. This year’s report surveyed 15,728 schools.

National average rise hides regional disparity

While the national average for schools in rural areas with separate and usable girls’ toilets has risen to 72 per cent this year, major disparities remain across states, with deficiencies particularly pronounced in Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra, alongside most northeastern states.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 57.6 per cent of schools had girls' toilets in 2024, up from 53.1 per cent in 2022. In contrast, neighbouring Himachal Pradesh performed significantly better, with 81.7 per cent of schools having a usable lavatory for girls.

Some larger states also lagged behind in providing these facilities, according to the ASER report.

For instance, only 58.3 per cent of rural schools surveyed in Maharashtra had a usable girls' toilet in 2024, down from 60.8 per cent in 2022. The state’s figure stood at 63.9 per cent in 2018, indicating a third consecutive decline in ASER reports.

Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, only 58.9 per cent of rural schools had a separate toilet for girls. However, this marks a 3 per cent improvement from 55.1 per cent in 2022.

In contrast, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were among the top-performing states, with 88.3 per cent and 88 per cent of schools, respectively, having working girls’ toilets.