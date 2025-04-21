IMD issues rain alert for Delhi today; temperature to rise, AQI improves

The maximum temperature in Delhi this week is expected to hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius, though a further rise is anticipated in the coming days. Cloudy skies, light rain, and strong surface winds last week have brought some relief from the heat, but humidity levels have increased. The current weather pattern is attributed to multiple active systems over northern India.

Weather forecast for Delhi today

ALSO READ | 3 killed, more than 100 rescued as heavy rain wreaks havoc in J-K's Ramban The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and rain for Monday with a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with humidity levels likely to peak at 63 per cent. Surface winds with speed 10-20 km/h likely to prevail over Delhi.

Weather forecast for the week

Temperatures are likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius on April 22 and stay between 40 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius in the following days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies until April 25 and has not issued any heatwave alert for the week. Strong surface winds are expected during the daytime on April 23 and 24. No heatwave conditions are likely in the national capital.

In the Northeast and East, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain is expected over the next few days, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

In southern India, Kerala and Mahe are likely to see similar conditions for the next seven days, with rain, thunder, lightning, and gusty winds. Other areas in the southern peninsula may receive isolated to scattered showers.

Delhi AQI update

Air quality in the capital improved to the 'moderate’ category on Monday morning after being in the 'poor' category last week. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 177 at 8 am on April 21, compared to 150 at the same time on Sunday.

The AQI across Delhi-NCR improved, with levels falling into the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 140 at 4 pm on April 20. AQI improved in Gurugram and remained at 107, under the 'moderate' category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 110 and 107, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 108, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.