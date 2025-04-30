Delhi weather forecast for today

The IMD forecast states that the day temperature will remain moderate, with the maximum temperature rising to around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain partly cloudy, and occasional surface winds with a speed of over 20 kmph are likely to prevail over the national capital.

Weather forecast for the week

From May 2, a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring significant weather changes to the western Himalayan region, with its impact likely to be felt across Delhi-NCR. Winds are expected to blow at 30–40 kmph, later gusting up to 50 kmph.

On April 30 and May 1, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius.

Further, a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected on May 2 and May 3. The maximum temperature could reach 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday. No heatwave conditions are likely in the national capital during this period.

Delhi air quality improves