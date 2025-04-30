The IMD forecast states that the day temperature will remain moderate, with the maximum temperature rising to around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain partly cloudy, and occasional surface winds with a speed of over 20 kmph are likely to prevail over the national capital.
Weather forecast for the week
From May 2, a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring significant weather changes to the western Himalayan region, with its impact likely to be felt across Delhi-NCR. Winds are expected to blow at 30–40 kmph, later gusting up to 50 kmph.
On April 30 and May 1, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius.
Further, a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected on May 2 and May 3. The maximum temperature could reach 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday. No heatwave conditions are likely in the national capital during this period.
Delhi air quality improves
Air quality in the capital improved and moved to the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 193 at 8 am on April 30, compared to 238 at the same time, a day earlier. The improvement in the AQI can be attributed to strong surface winds and favourable weather conditions. The AQI across Delhi-NCR also became better, with most locations falling into the ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 209 at 4 pm on April 29. In Gurugram, the AQI improved to 191, placing it in the 'moderate' category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 149 and 148, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI was recorded at 164.