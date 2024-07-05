Dengue cases on rise: Children more susceptible, check do's and don'ts

Dengue cases are rising rapidly across the country, especially in children who are more susceptible to this disease due to their weak immune systems. Dengue is a viral infection caused by mosquitoes and the common symptoms are high fever, excruciating headache, discomfort behind the eyes, rash and aches in the joints and muscles.

These symptoms can occasionally be confused with common viral infections, hence, parents and caregivers need to exercise caution. If the initial symptoms are not treated, severe dengue, also known as dengue hemorrhagic fever, may develop. Its side effects include intense abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding, and difficulty breathing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is Dengue fever?

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted mainly by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are mostly active during the day. Dengue fever is prevalent in different parts of the country and there is a surge in dengue cases during the monsoon.

What are the symptoms of Dengue fever in children?

High-grade fever is associated with multiple headaches, (usually behind the eyes), generalised body aches ( described as bone-breaking fever), and severe myalgia (known as muscle aches). Children can observe abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting, some children even develop rashes on their body, while there are many cases where children develop bleeding manifestations (bleeding from gums, skin bleeds, blood in stools).

More From This Section

Diagnosis And Treatment

Diagnosis of this disease depends on clinical symptoms and signs and clinical suspicion. Treatment mainly involves the treatment of complications (most of which usually occur after the fever subsides). The mainstay treatment is Fluid therapy. Once diagnosed, prevention and treatment are the best keys.

Do's and Don'ts for Dengue in Children

Do's

If children observe symptoms like high fever, headache, pain behind eyes, joint and muscle pain, rashes or bleeding, it becomes important to seek medical help.

Increase the intake of fluids in your children like water oral rehydration solutions, coconut water, and fresh fruit juices. This will prevent the dehydration problem.

Use mosquito nets or screens on windows to prevent them from entering your house.

Put long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when they are outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove stagnant water from breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Empty and clean containers collecting water like flowerpots, birdbaths, and pet bowls.

Ensure your child gets plenty of rest in their recovery and avoid strenuous activities until they are fully recovered.

Don'ts: