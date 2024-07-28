Developing heritage has special place in Viksit Bharat agenda: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said a coordinated and strong effort by governments at the Centre and in states will ensure the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' is attained. Both developing heritage and building a legacy of development have a special place in the idea of 'Viksit Bharat', Modi said, according to senior party leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The prime minister was addressing the 13 chief ministers and 15 deputy chief ministers from the BJP-ruled states on the second day of their two-day meeting -- 'mukhyamantri parishad' -- here. Modi spoke at length about his government's agenda of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and stressed the importance of public participation in welfare measures.

Sahasrabuddhe, who coordinates the party's 'good governance' exercise, said the prime minister also emphasised on using social media to ensure maximum reach of government schemes targeting different groups.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the party's national president, participated in the 'mukhyamantri parishad', which is organised from time to time and is largely focussed on governance issues.

More From This Section

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke about the New Education Policy and the role of states in its execution.

Various states made presentation on some of their signature schemes during the meeting.

In his interaction with BJP leaders, including chief ministers, Modi has often emphasised the need to ensure saturation coverage of welfare schemes and said states ruled by the party should be seen as setting an example of good governance.

"Our Party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people," he said on X on Saturday.

The last such meeting was held in February this year.