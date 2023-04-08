Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people

On a day the ruling YSRCP launched a massive outreach programme under 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishatyu' (Jagan is our future), Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu urged the people of Andhra Pradesh not to repose faith on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu made these remarks while addressing a TDP meeting in Nellore and declared that Reddy is not the future of Andhra Pradesh.

"Jagan is not your faith nor...your future," remarked Naidu, as per a statement issued on Friday night, adding that people have to rethink on the trajectory that the state is moving in.

He observed that the youth are getting addicted to drugs and abandoning activities useful for their families.

During his visit in Nellore, the former chief minister took a selfie in front of some rows of AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) homes, questioning why these houses are not yet allotted to the beneficiaries and called on TDP leaders to challenge Reddy on what he has done for the people and the state.

Naidu alleged the Chief Minister imposed a burden of Rs 10.5 lakh crore on the people of the state in the past four years, including levying tax on garbage.

He noted that it was the TDP which laid the foundation for welfare in the state when former Andhra Pradesh CM and party founder N T Rama Rao had launched the Rs 2 per kg rice scheme and houses for the poor. Naidu also highlighted the 'largest' number of welfare schemes rolled out by his government in Andhra Pradesh between 2014 and 2019.

The Leader of Opposition highlighted that Reddy has completely neglected the Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project.