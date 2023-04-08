TN BJP thanks Centre for removing State from coal blocks auction list

With the Centre removing Tamil Nadu's delta regions from the coal blocks auctioning, State BJP chief K Annamalai on Saturday thanked the Union government for doing so on the 'request' of the party's state unit.

However, both the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK took credit for the Centre's announcement.

Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports Minister E V Velu claimed the decision to keep out the three mines from auction was a "victory" to the consistent efforts of Chief Minister M K Stalin who exerted pressure on the Central government.

"Immediately after the decision on the auction was made known, the Chief Minister exerted pressure on Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). Hence, it was withdrawn," Velu told reporters when his comment was sought to Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi's announcement earlier in the day to leave out the coal reserves in east of Sethiathope, Michaelpatti and Vadaseri from auctioning.

When pointed out that the Union Minister had acknowledged in his tweet that the decision was made after Annamalai took up the issue with him in Bengaluru, State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu came to his colleague's rescue and remarked that "the announcement is a victory to the Chief Minister's efforts."



The Chief Minister had sought the three reserves be exempted and also directed party senior T R Baalu to follow the issue with the Centre. "Due to continuous pressure exerted by the Chief Minister, the Centre had announced to withdraw the mines from auctioning. This is a victory (for the DMK)," Thennarasu said.

"We welcome the announcement, though I feel sad that the Centre has not acknowledged the Chief Minister's efforts. Atleast now the Union government has shown concern for farmers and the people of Tamil Nadu," Thennarasu added.

Terming the announcement as a "big victory" for the AIADMK, former Chief Minister K Palaniswami said his government enacted a legislation and set up the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone in the interest of the Cauvery delta farmers.

In a statement here, he said the AIADMK had opposed mining in Tamil Nadu by drawing the attention of the legislature and Parliament and as a result of it the Centre had dropped the move bringing joy to the people. "This is a big victory to the AIADMK," he said and thanked the Prime Minister for the announcement.

Joshi had tweeted that the decision to exclude Tamil Nadu from the auctioning ambit was taken in the interest of the people of the State after Annamalai had flagged the matter with him.

"@BJP4TamilNadu Pres.@annamalai_k rushed to call upon me in Bengaluru with request to exclude 3 Lignite mines from auctions in 7th tranche. In spirit of cooperative federalism & keeping in mind interest of people of TN, I have directed to exclude them from auction," Joshi had tweeted.

A row had erupted over the inclusion of the State's fertile Cauvery delta regions for the coal block auctioning, with the Chief Minister asserting in the State Assembly that his government will never allow coal mining in the delta region.

"We thank our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl & Hon Minister Thiru @JoshiPralhad avl for considering our request and removing the coal blocks in TN's Delta region from the coal auction list," Annamalai said in a tweet.

PM Modi places importance on farmers' welfare and stands with them, he added.

Annamalai had earlier taken up the matter with Joshi.