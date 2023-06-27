Home / India News / DRDO releases list of 75 technology-priority areas to boost defence

DRDO releases list of 75 technology-priority areas to boost defence

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday released a list of 75 technology-priority areas to boost indigenous defence manufacturing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday released a list of 75 technology-priority areas to boost indigenous defence manufacturing.

The list was unveiled at the "Anusandhaan Chintan Shivir" that was organised to encourage the private industry and academia to focus on research and development in defence manufacturing.

"The DRDO technology foresight 2023, listing all areas, categories and technology development activities, was also unveiled. The document identifies the technology areas on which various laboratories of DRDO are currently working," the defence ministry said.

It said the unveiling of the 75 technology-priority areas will provide a major fillip to the defence manufacturing sector by encouraging the industry to indigenise and innovate on defence technologies.

The list of activities identifies future technology areas that are required for development of defence systems and defence research and development for strengthening the country's security, the ministry said in a statement.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan graced the event as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of Defence Staff complimented the DRDO for organising the "Anusandhaan Chintan Shivir" and stressed the importance of indigenous defence technologies for the armed forces.

Also Read

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 is out now on drdo.gov.in, Know how to check here

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 62 Apprentice Vacancies

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

DRDO developing critical defence components indigenously: Chairman

DRDO official arrested for passing info to Pak spy sent to 4-day remand

CAG audit of Kejriwal's residence will expose AAP's corruption: Delhi BJP

Power Min revises biomass co-firing policy to enable purchase of pellets

Rahul Gandhi to visit relief camps in violence-hit Manipur on Jun 29, 30

Electricity pole where woman died attended to, wiring replaced: Railways

Chhattisgarh gets $300 mn loan to improve quality of school education

Topics :DRDOdefence manufacturing sector

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story