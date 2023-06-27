Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to visit relief camps in violence-hit Manipur on Jun 29, 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur from June 29-30 and meet people in relief camps, interact with civil society members, party general secretary K C Venugopal said on Tuesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur from June 29-30 and meet people in relief camps and interact with civil society members, party general secretary K C Venugopal said on Tuesday.

This is the first visit of the Congress leader to the northeastern state embroiled in ethnic violence since May 3.

"Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit," AICC general secretary (organisation) Venugopal tweeted.

Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace, he said.

"This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate," Venugopal added.

The Congress has blamed the BJP and its "divisive politics" for the present situation in the state which seen over 100 deaths in the violence.

