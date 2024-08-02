Drishti IAS to provide Rs 10L each to families of deceased UPSC aspirants

Following the death of UPSC aspirants in the Old Rajendra Nagar in Delhi, Drishti IAS, a coaching institute for Civil Services candidates, has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the affected families. Three UPSC aspirants died after a basement library at Rau's IAS campus was flooded during heavy rain on July 27 in Old Rajendra Nagar, reportedly causing damage to the single biometric entry and exit point. The incident, which occurred on Saturday after a nearby drain burst, claimed the lives of Shreya Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), Nivin Dalwin (Kerala) and Tanya Soni (Telangana). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A press release by Vikas Divyakirti, the founder of Drishti IAS, said, "In the last few days, four bright students have died untimely in two accidents in Old Rajendra Nagar. One student, Nilesh Rai, died due to electric shock on a flooded road, while three students, Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nivin Dalvin, fell victim to sudden waterlogging in the basement of a coaching institute. This is certainly a very difficult time for the families of the four children. We stand with them in this immense grief."

The institute expressed its solidarity towards the bereaved families and said, "We know that no amount of money can erase the pain of losing children, yet as a humble effort to express our solidarity in this hour of grief, Drishti IAS has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs (each) to the four bereaved families."

It further said, "We would be grateful if we can help grieving families in any way possible, either during this time of grief or after."

Drishti IAS also announced that they will offer free academic support, including classes for general studies, test series, and optional subjects, to current students of Rau's IAS.

"In addition, we will also be ready to help all the current students of Rau's IAS. We will provide them with free academic support and classes for the preparation of general studies, test series and optional subjects. Students who wish to avail this facility can contact the help desk at our Karol Bagh office from Monday, August 5, 2024," the release said.