LIVE: No systematic breach of sanctity in NEET-UG exam 2024 but NTA must stop flip-flops, says SC
LIVE: No systematic breach of sanctity in NEET-UG exam 2024 but NTA must stop flip-flops, says SC

BS Web Team New Delhi
New Delhi: A view of the Supreme Court (SC) of India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 12, 2024. SC on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 11:57 AM IST
The Supreme Court has fixed Sept 30 deadline for filing of report by panel led by ex-ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to rectify deficiencies in examination system.

Two days after massive landslides struck the Wayanad district in Kerala, the death toll has climbed to 308. The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting that was attended by leaders of all political parties, state ministers, and other officials on Thursday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the main priority now is the rescue of the missing persons and rehabilitation will be initiated at the earliest.

"Our focus is to rescue those who were isolated and stranded. I appreciate the efforts of the Army personnel. They have informed us that most of the trapped individuals have been rescued. Bringing down machinery to rescue those trapped under the soil was difficult and building the bridge eased the efforts. The construction of Bailey Bridge has been mostly completed," CM Vijayan said while addressing the media in Wayanad. 

US President Joe Biden on Thursday spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, the White House said.Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the call. The president reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, said a readout of the call.


Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his 'chakravyuh' speech in Parliament. Gandhi said he was "waiting with open arms". Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED insiders' tell me a raid is being planned, Gandhi said in a post on X early Friday. Waiting with open arms @dir_ed ..Chai and biscuits on me, the former Congress chief said.

Key Events

11:57 AM

3 vehicles crushed as hoarding collapses in Thane district

11:36 AM

GPS coordinates, cell phone location data used for focussed rescue ops: Wayanad district Collector

11:29 AM

SC expands remit of Centre-appointed panel to review NTA's functioning

11:18 AM

News updates: No systematic breach of sanctity in NEET-UG exam but NTA must stop flip-flops, says SC

10:27 AM

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst updates: Rescue operation underway to trace 45 missing people

10:19 AM

Kerala CM orders withdrawal of controversial note restricting scientists' comments on landslides

10:04 AM

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami seeks EAM's help for safe return of Uttarakhandis stranded in Myanmar

9:45 AM

Biden calls Netanyahu, reaffirms commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran

9:38 AM

ED 'insiders' tell me raid being planned, waiting with open arms: Rahul Gandhi

9:36 AM

Plane believed to be carrying swapped prisoners lands at US air base

9:34 AM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee supports demand to withdraw GST on life, medical insurance premiums

9:29 AM

First ever ED raids in UT of Ladakh, searches related to cryptocurrency case

9:03 AM

Wayanad landslides death toll rises to 308, 40 teams of rescuers commence search ops

11:57 AM

3 vehicles crushed as hoarding collapses in Thane district

 A hoarding collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday morning, crushing three vehicles, an official said. There are no reports of any injuries so far in the accident that occurred around 10.30 am at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Dombivili area, he said. Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal said the hoarding came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it.

11:36 AM

GPS coordinates, cell phone location data used for focussed rescue ops: Wayanad district Collector

GPS coordinates from aerial drone pictures and cell phones, including last location, of people who lived in the landslides-hit areas have been used to identify spots where search and rescue operations can be focused, the Wayanad District Collector said on Friday. Wayand Collector Meghashree D R told reporters that the worst-affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets have been turned into six zones where 40 teams of rescue personnel have been deployed along with cadaver dogs and heavy machinery to look for survivors and unearth remains from the debris.

11:29 AM

SC expands remit of Centre-appointed panel to review NTA's functioning

The Supreme Court has expanded the remit of the panel  headed by ex-ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review NTA's functioning and recommend exam reforms.

11:18 AM

News updates: No systematic breach of sanctity in NEET-UG exam but NTA must stop flip-flops, says SC

10:27 AM

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst updates: Rescue operation underway to trace 45 missing people

Rescue operations were underway on Friday to trace over 45 people missing following flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in three districts of Himachal Pradesh, while 29 people stranded at the site of a power project in the state were brought to safety overnight, officials said. Cloudbursts in Nirmand, Sainj and Malana areas in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla districts on Wednesday had left five people dead and over 45 missing.

10:19 AM

Kerala CM orders withdrawal of controversial note restricting scientists' comments on landslides

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed Chief Secretary V Venu to withdraw a controversial note issued by the State Disaster Management Authority, which restrained science and technology institutions in the state from sharing their opinions and study reports with the media regarding the recent deadly landslides in Wayanad.

10:04 AM

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami seeks EAM's help for safe return of Uttarakhandis stranded in Myanmar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate the return of over 24 people of the state who were "forced" into working at call centres in Myanmar. In his phone call to Jaishankar on Thursday, Dhami said more than 15 men and nine women of Uttarakhand have been "kidnapped and forced" to work at call centers in Myanmar.

9:45 AM

Biden calls Netanyahu, reaffirms commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran

US President Joe Biden has spoken to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran and its proxies, as the country braces for a response to the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Tehran. “The president reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis,” said a readout of the call.

9:38 AM

ED 'insiders' tell me raid being planned, waiting with open arms: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his 'chakravyuh' speech in Parliament. Gandhi said he was "waiting with open arms". “Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders' tell me a raid is being planned,” Gandhi said in a post on X early Friday.

9:36 AM

Plane believed to be carrying swapped prisoners lands at US air base

A plane believed to be carrying three Americans freed in a prisoner swap with Russia after years in captivity has landed at a US air base. The jet touched down shortly before midnight at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and relatives of the former prisoners waited to greet them.

9:34 AM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee supports demand to withdraw GST on life, medical insurance premiums

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee supported the demand for withdrawing GST on life and medical insurance premiums, stating that it adversely affects people's ability to take care of their vital needs. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari raised the demand for withdrawing 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums, which was backed by several opposition leaders.

9:29 AM

First ever ED raids in UT of Ladakh, searches related to cryptocurrency case

In its first ever raids in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches as part of its money laundering probe linked to a fake cryptocurrency operator, officials said.
The agency raided at least six premises in Leh in Ladakh, Jammu in J-K and Sonipat in Haryana in the case against A R Mir and others.

9:03 AM

Wayanad landslides death toll rises to 308, 40 teams of rescuers commence search ops

The death toll has been revised from 190. Earlier, Revenue Minister K Rajan said, "The official death announced by the government so far in the Wayanad landslide is 190. Rest we have bodies that need DNA testing." The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting that was attended by leaders of all political parties, state ministers, and other officials on Thursday.

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News