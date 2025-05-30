Home / India News / CBI arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi in ₹20 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi in ₹20 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi after he was allegedly caught accepting a bribe from a Bhubaneswar-based mining businessman

Criminal in handcuffs
CBI arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi in ₹20 lakh bribery case | Representative image by Freepik
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Chintan Raghuvanshi, a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) posted in Odisha, in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said on Friday.
 
Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was caught in a trap operation after he allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a Bhubaneswar-based mining entrepreneur. The CBI launched the operation based on credible intelligence and apprehended the officer during the act.
 
He was taken in for questioning and formally placed under arrest shortly after.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: PM to visit Kanpur, inaugurate several projects worth Rs 47,573 crore

UN peacekeeping chief commends India's support for peacekeeping

Delhi govt cracks down on private school fee hikes, plans ordinance

PM Modi to meet family of Pahalgam terror attack victim in Kanpur

5 killed in firecracker factory blast in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib

Topics :CBIEnforcement DirectorateBriberyBS Web Reports

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story