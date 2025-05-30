CBI arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi in ₹20 lakh bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Chintan Raghuvanshi, a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) posted in Odisha, in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said on Friday.

Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was caught in a trap operation after he allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a Bhubaneswar-based mining entrepreneur. The CBI launched the operation based on credible intelligence and apprehended the officer during the act.

He was taken in for questioning and formally placed under arrest shortly after.