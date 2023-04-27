Enrolments under APY cross 52 million mark; AUM over Rs 27,200 crore



“As on date, the total Assets Under Management (AUM) in APY is more than Rs 27,200 crore and the scheme has generated investment return of 8.69 per cent since the inception of the scheme,” the Ministry of Finance said in a release. Total enrolment under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) crossed 52 million crore mark by the end of FY23. The scheme enrolled more than 11.9 million new subscribers in FY23, the highest ever enrolments since the inception of the scheme. This is 20 per cent growth compared to 9.9 million in the last financial year.



The release said that 12 states- Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Uttarakhand- also achieved their annual targets with the help and support of their respective State Level Banker’s Committee (SLBCs). Nine Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and 32 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) achieved their targets under the scheme for FY23.