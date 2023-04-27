Home / India News / Political funding: Unions decry govt's move to derecognise postal unions

Political funding: Unions decry govt's move to derecognise postal unions

RN Parshar, gen secy, CCGEW said that the move to derecognise is a political ploy to destroy the unions and that they will take the matter to the judiciary

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Political funding: Unions decry govt's move to derecognise postal unions

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Trade unions have condemned the latest central government order derecognising two postal unions - National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) and All India Postal Employees Union (AIPEU  -Group C) for violating the central services rules, alleging that they lent their funds to further political activities.
In an order passed on Wednesday, the Department of Posts said that both these worker organisations violated rule 5 & 6 of the Central Civil Service (Recognition of Services Association) Rules, 1993 as they lent their funds to further the propagation of political views. 

The matter pertains to the donation of Rs 30,000 by the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers (CCGEW), of which NFPE and AIPEU are constituent organisations to the farmers movement. The postal department also alleged that money was also provided to Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and CPI (M).  
The central service rules have laid down that the service associations have been formed primarily with the objective of promoting the interests of their members and prohibits the use of union funds to further political activities. 

The union in its response accepted paying money to the farmers movement, as a standard practice of providing solidarity to the protesting workers and contended that the amount paid to CPI(M) was a part of a personal transaction. 
The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said in a statement that the action has been taken by the postal department, based on a flimsy complaint against the NFPE and the AIPEU and it is a common practice to extend solidarity to protesting workers.  

“It is nothing new in India that Trade Unions extend support, solidarity and financial help to the struggling sister unions and workers of different sectors. There is no illegality or misconduct in these internationally accepted solidarity actions.,” it said.
“We fail to understand how a recognized Central Trade Union like CITU can be branded as a political party. This shows the blatant vindictiveness and biasness of the Government towards a union which has got an established and verified membership of more than 70 percent,” added AITUC. 

Besides, in another statement the CCGEW denied paying any money to the CITU and said that the amount was paid to World Federation of Trade Union (WFTU) as affiliation fee by the confederation and not by the postal unions. 
RN Parshar, gen secy, CCGEW said that the move to derecognise is a political ploy to destroy the unions and that they will take the matter to the judiciary. 

Also Read

Trade unions urge Centre to scrap four labour codes, convene conference

Amazon's Black Friday: Several Indian trade unions to join protests

How reliable is India's China trade data?

To 'make Amazon pay', Indian trade unions join Black Friday protest

What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?

Area under paddy cultivation to increase to 200,000 acres in Haryana

Delhi excise scam: ED files supplementary charge sheet before Delhi court

TN CM Stalin postpones visit to Delhi due to technical snag in flight

I am in high spirits in jail, says Amritpal Singh in letter to lawyer

Rajnath to China: Existing border pact violations 'eroded' basis of ties

Topics :Trade unionsPostal department

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story