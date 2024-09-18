Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / EU and India developed strong, innovative water management deal: EU envoy

EU and India developed strong, innovative water management deal: EU envoy

India's Minister of State for Water Resources, Dr Raj Bhushan, echoed these sentiments, stating that the partnership continues to enhance India's water management and climate resilience

EU ambassador
India's Minister of State for Water Resources, Dr Raj Bhushan, echoed these sentiments, stating that the partnership continues to enhance India's water management and climate resilience | Photo: X@EU_in_India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto highlighted the success of the ongoing water projects in India, emphasising that the European Union and India have developed a strong and innovative water management partnership.

At the inauguration of the India-EU Water Forum on Wednesday, he praised its growing collaboration with India in water management and expressed interest in expanding this partnership to Africa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We have developed a successful partnership in India. We are now keen to work with Africa to bring our respective expertise, develop innovative water management strategies and foster regional water security," Astuto said during the forum.

The India-EU water collaboration has made significant progress in areas like river basin management, the safe reuse of treated water and climate resilience, he said, adding that this partnership is contributing to improving India's water management infrastructure, strengthening efforts to tackle climate change impacts and ensure water security for millions.

India's Minister of State for Water Resources, Dr Raj Bhushan, echoed these sentiments, stating that the partnership continues to enhance India's water management and climate resilience.

Secretary Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Debashree Mukherjee also stressed the importance of addressing challenges such as urban flooding and water storage together.

With the success of their collaboration in India, Astuto said they are now looking to take this expertise to other regions, such as Africa, as they work towards global water security and sustainable management practices.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

EU chief Von der Leyen to unveil her new team after long and bumpy road

Foreign banks in regulatory standoff seek RBI relief on trading rules

French EU commissioner resigns after attacking Ursula von der Leyen

Italy supports EU's tariffs on Chinese exports of electric vehicles

EU antitrust order to Google's adtech business unlikely for now: Report

Topics :European UnionIndiawater management

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story