EU and India developed strong, innovative water management deal: EU envoy

EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto highlighted the success of the ongoing water projects in India, emphasising that the European Union and India have developed a strong and innovative water management partnership. At the inauguration of the India-EU Water Forum on Wednesday, he praised its growing collaboration with India in water management and expressed interest in expanding this partnership to Africa. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We have developed a successful partnership in India. We are now keen to work with Africa to bring our respective expertise, develop innovative water management strategies and foster regional water security," Astuto said during the forum.

The India-EU water collaboration has made significant progress in areas like river basin management, the safe reuse of treated water and climate resilience, he said, adding that this partnership is contributing to improving India's water management infrastructure, strengthening efforts to tackle climate change impacts and ensure water security for millions.

India's Minister of State for Water Resources, Dr Raj Bhushan, echoed these sentiments, stating that the partnership continues to enhance India's water management and climate resilience.

Secretary Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Debashree Mukherjee also stressed the importance of addressing challenges such as urban flooding and water storage together.

With the success of their collaboration in India, Astuto said they are now looking to take this expertise to other regions, such as Africa, as they work towards global water security and sustainable management practices.