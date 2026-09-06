Every student's life precious, protection must be ensured: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Sunday attacked the Modi government after a building housing a boys' PG collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, with Rahul Gandhi asserting that every student's life is precious and their protection must be ensured under all circumstances.

The five-storey building collapsed this afternoon, leaving one dead and several people trapped under the debris, officials said.

The area is close to the heart of Delhi University's South Campus and has congested lanes lined with student hostels and eateries.

In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The news of the building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking and alarming. Reports indicate that several people are trapped under the debris, including many students from Delhi University." "My appeal is that NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, and all rescue teams reach every single student by making every possible effort, ensuring that the injured receive the best possible immediate treatment, so that no effort is spared in saving anyone," he said.

Congress and NSUI workers are present at the scene and are ready to provide every possible assistance, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said. "In this hour of difficulty, we all stand with the victims and their families. Students' lives were already filled with struggles, now the situation has turned life-threatening. "Due to the lack of good hostels in colleges or universities, students are forced to live in PG accommodations, 40-40 at a time under one roof, in inhumane conditions. Every student's life is precious, and their protection must be ensured under all circumstances," Gandhi said. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said just a day ago, PM Modi was at Delhi University's SRCC for a carefully staged spectacle, celebrating the university and speaking of its students and today, at Satya Niketan in South Campus, DU students are trapped under the rubble of an unsafe PG building.

"If the PM truly considers himself a DU student, perhaps he should ask why building safety audits failed the very students who need the Government's protection most," Singhvi said on X. Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said he stands with the families who have lost someone, and those whose loved ones are still trapped in that building. "Just this year, on May 30, the building that collapsed in Saidulajab had students preparing for exams among those who died. Therefore, the Delhi Municipal Corporation must disclose how many of the buildings around both DU campuses running PG accommodations have undergone safety inspections, and what issues were found in which buildings. This list must be made public building by building," Maken said in a post in Hindi on X.

A child who has left home to come study has the right to know whether the building in which he is sleeping will still be standing by morning or not, he said. Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav said the news of the PG building collapse at the South Campus (Saty Niketan) of Delhi University and students being trapped under the debris is deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about the government's policies. "Young people come to Delhi from across the country with dreams of a bright future, but is no one responsible for their safety? Prime Minister ji, merely delivering speeches at DU won't suffice; in the country's capital, the lives and safety of our students must be the topmost priority," he said.

NSUI chief Vinod Jakhar claimed that the administration arrived nearly two hours after the incident. "As soon as we received the information, the NSUI team jumped into action to pull the students out from under the debris. While the students were struggling between life and death, both the preparedness and sensitivity of the Delhi administration were nowhere to be found," he said. How long will this tampering with the safety of innocent students continue, Jakhar asked. Accountability must be fixed for the negligence of the Delhi administration, he said. Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said he was deeply saddened by the tragic building collapse. "My thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families. I pray for the safety of those feared trapped and for their swift rescue. May every life be saved," Shukla said on X.