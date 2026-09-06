Every fourth Jan Dhan account inoperative, 57.2 mn have zero balance: RTI

Every fourth account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is inoperative, while nearly 57.2 million accounts had zero balance, according to an RTI reply.

More than 590 million accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) held a combined balance of over Rs 3.15 trillion as of August 12, 2026.

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, in its response to activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur's RTI application, said there were 59,03,74,907 PMJDY accounts across the country, with a total balance of Rs 3,15,179.90 crore.

Of the total accounts, 328.9 million were held by women, including transgender account holders, while 261.4 million were held by men.

The data showed that 5,72,35,490 PMJDY accounts had zero balance, while 15,36,77,009 accounts were classified as inoperative. The PMJDY as launched as the National Mission for Financial Inclusion in August 2014. It aims to ensure comprehensive financial inclusion of all households in the country by providing universal access to banking facilities with at least one basic bank account to every household, financial literacy, and social security cover. Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of zero-balance PMJDY accounts at 95.92 lakh, followed by Bihar (62.35 lakh), West Bengal (37.20 lakh), Assam (36.30 lakh) and Maharashtra (36.04 lakh). The five states with the highest number of inoperative PMJDY accounts were Uttar Pradesh (3.23 crore), Bihar (1.59 crore), Madhya Pradesh (1.35 crore), West Bengal (1.02 crore) and Maharashtra (97.94 lakh).