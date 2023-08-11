Home / India News / Evolve to stay relevant in era of instant messaging: Prez to postal dept

Evolve to stay relevant in era of instant messaging: Prez to postal dept

She said the Department of Posts had played a pivotal role in disbursing government subsidies, welfare payments, and pensions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu (PTI Photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the postal department must evolve to stay relevant in the era of instant messaging and social media and appreciated its strategic initiatives to empower marginalised communities through financial inclusion.

The president was addressing the probationers of the Indian Postal Service (2021 and 2022 batch) who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

She said the Department of Posts had played a pivotal role in disbursing government subsidies, welfare payments, and pensions.

Lauding the postal department's role in financial inclusion, she noted that the department has undertaken strategic initiatives to bridge the financial gap and empower marginalised communities.

She said the seamless distribution of funds through post offices had reduced the dependency on intermediaries and minimised leakages.

Underlining its remarkable 160-year journey, she termed the postal department the beacon of service to the country, having 1.60 lakh post offices which act as a unifying thread, binding together a vast array of cultures and traditions.

The role of Indian Postal Service officers revolves around serving the people of this nation, and therefore, a customer-centric approach is required, she said.

The president said in an age marked by instant messaging and social media, the Department of Posts must evolve to stay relevant.

"She was happy to note that the department is actively modernising its services to adapt to the digital landscape. She said that the innovative ideas of young probationers will be invaluable in this transformative journey," the statement said.

Also Read

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

WhatsApp rolling out new in-app chat support feature on Windows beta

WhatsApp rolling out 'Push name within chat list' feature on iOS beta

WhatsApp rolling out first version of new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta

Delhi HC asks NHAI to pay Rs 1,204 cr to subsidiary: Reliance Infra

E-court Mission: Development of digital, paperless online courts in Indi

Election Commission comes out with final report on Assam delimitation

Delhi govt to undertake energy audit for saving electricity: Atishi

NCCF to sell imported tomatoes from Nepal in UP at Rs 70/kg during weekend

Topics :Droupadi MurmuSocial MediaPostal department

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story