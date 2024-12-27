Shivakumar seeks research centre at Bangalore University for Manmohan Singh

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday wrote to the state's Higher Education Minister, M C Sudhakar, requesting necessary steps to establish a research centre at Bangalore University in honour of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The centre would focus on studying, researching, and documenting Singh's programmes and policies.

Manmohan Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92.

"Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was one of the world's greatest economists. The globalisation, liberalisation, economic policies, and governance discipline introduced during his tenure made India economically strong," Shivakumar stated, in a note addressed to Sudhakar and the Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University.

Highlighting transformative initiatives like the Right to Information Act (RTI), Right to Education Act (RTE), Food Security Act, and the Aadhaar Card (Unique Identity Card scheme), Shivakumar called them global models.

"Future generations need to be informed about his economic policies and reform measures. A detailed study of Dr Manmohan Singh's governance and economic policies is essential," he said.

In his honour and memory, I request that necessary steps be taken to establish a research centre at Bangalore University to document and study his programmes so they can be permanently preserved for future generations, he added.

We will take necessary decisions at the government and cabinet levels, he said.

He may have passed away, but his programmes continue to live on. We must follow the path he has laid out for us, he added.

Earlier in the day, speaking after paying tribute to the former PM in Belagavi, Shivakumar lauded Manmohan Singh's economic policies and contributions made to the country's progress.