Excise policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal questioned for nearly 9 hours by CBI

AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 after nearly eight hours of questioning in the case with officials saying his answers were not satisfactory

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI on Sunday for nearly nine hours in connection with the excise policy scam case, officials said.

The AAP chief, who arrived at the heavily fortified agency headquarters at around 11 am in his official black SUV, was taken to the first-floor office of the Anti Corruption Branch where he was quizzed by the investigation team, they said.

Kejriwal waved to the waiting mediapersons as he left the building at around 8.30 pm after nearly nine hours of questioning.

The chief minister had a lunch break during the day, they said.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 after nearly eight hours of questioning in the case with officials saying his answers were not satisfactory. He later quit as deputy chief minister of Delhi.

Senior officials of the agency remained present in the office on Sunday to keep an eye on the development, a normal course whenever a VIP comes to the agency, they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party held protests in many areas against the CBI's summons to Kejriwal and several top leaders were detained by police.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalCBIDelhi

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

